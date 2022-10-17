Hunting education important for new hunters and veterans to stay up to date

Many present-day hunters probably grew up learning to hunt a bit at a time, over many years. In addition to filling one’s mind with details and philosophy of ecology and conservation, an appreciation developed.

Hunter education instructors should not be disappointed if, whether part of Wisconsin’s formal course, finds a student uninterested. Or student hunter may desire to forgo some childhood activities in order to sit in a tree stand for four hours looking at leaves falling and squirrels scurrying.

Then again, many young folks explode with enthusiasm at the first yelp from a box call or first grunt from a deer tube. Others keep their reactions more private, but have the desire, too.

Providing the opportunity and encouragement along the way mimics what others did. It took time, time spent sitting and listening, time messing up on a pursuit, even time falling asleep on a stool or bucket awaking to a turkey, deer or another hunter looking at us.

Where does a mentor begin? Where does the novice begin and where does a returning hunter begin?

No one should expect to be an expert tracker, marksman, bird caller or stalker after one morning, after one learn-to-hunt session. It’ll take a lifetime of learning and gaining respect for the land, organisms and others who hunt, trap, hike, photograph and watch wildlife.

So, let’s get going and help a novice. What’s necessary for the soon-to-be hunter?

Here, too, simply walking outside, into a woods, with the shirt on your back and boots on your feet is OK. Develop a plan of adding an item at the time as money permits: boots, brush pants, right size cap, warm gloves.

Eventually articles of clothing are the best money can buy. For deer hunting half the cap and coat must be blaze orange (or pink). Pants can be orange or blue jeans, or some other type of warm fabric.

You’ll need a gun deer license, but if just starting to hunt, the cost is usually a reduced rate. With that license may come a few other authorizations such as an antlerless permit.

You’ll read in the regulations pamphlet that attaching the “tag” is no longer necessary. Registering definitely is required, but could be done by phone.

There are two pamphlets worth reading, the 2022 Wisconsin Hunting Regulations, free at counters where licenses are sold or online at the Department of Natural Resources website. The 2022 Deer Season Forecast is just that, 11 pages of the deer seasons of the state, as well as other information.

Some of this you’ll not understand, and that’s okay, you can read it again. You can discuss it with an experienced hunter. If you read these two things, you’ll be doing more than most other deer hunters have done, regardless of age.

At this point, take the information at face value, don’t question why you must do this or do that this way. Hunters often get so wrapped up in the whys that are required that they forget the facts. The disagreements with rules can come later, even at a different time of the year.

An implement, gun or bow, is necessary as well as a formal session about gun handling and safety. Use the internet or another person to help you sign up for the hunter class. The course might be called hunter education or gun safety.

For almost all beginning hunters, guns are too expensive to buy right out of the shoot. Borrow one. Most hunters purchase several guns in a lifetime and usually keep their first gun. There’s more to learn later on this issue.

Tree stands and associated safety equipment, a stool, seat or bucket to sit on are probably a good item to buy borrow.

You’ve no doubt forgotten lots of items you’ll want to have in the field, but those will come to you when you miss them, such as a lunch bucket and thermos bottle. Get those next time out or next year.

Wisconsin DNR has a program just for beginners and others who what to learn more about the outdoors. A major section of the R-3 Team deals with hunting. Many subsets are called Learn to hunt: turkeys, upland game, waterfowl and deer, as well as Learn to gather food, fish, venison, mushrooms and edible plants.

Bob Nack, a longtime wildlife biologist, grew up in Sheboygan County hunting and fishing with his dad and grandfather. He supervises R-3, which stands for recruit, retain and reactivate. The subject could be hunting, fishing, trapping, and gathering.

Nack is still learning himself and also teaching his children to hunt after 15 years working for the DNR. For seven years he managed the Poynette Game Farm that raised 78,000 ring-necked pheasants to be released on public hunting grounds. You may want to learn to hunt that bird.

He also spent eight years as the DNR’s big game (deer and elk) section chief. To become qualified to do that as well as supervising the R-3 team, he earned a college degree from UW-Stevens Point and another degree from the University of Minnesota. R-3 promotes hunting, fishing, and trapping in Wisconsin.

The DNR is interested in maintaining outdoors enthusiasts who purchase licenses to enjoy hunting and other activities. Recruiting is helping new people get started hunting. Retaining is helping hunters continuing to do hunt and reactivating is helping older hunters who want to get back into hunting and up to speed with the many changes that have occurred since they stopped hunting.

One aspect of R-3 is offering Learn-to-Hunt programs, which are one or two sessions, some in the field, and some in a classroom practicing.

“Getting people outdoors is a good thing, physically and mentally, which also creates great memories and great traditions, like meeting up with friends for a pheasant or deer hunt,” Nack said.

Another aspect of hunting, fishing and gathering is acquiring food to eat or freeze or dry and to eat later. Maybe that turkey, venison or goose would be great, or even become a tradition of having a wild turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. Learn-to sessions may or may not involve a hunt. In the case of picking berries, nuts and mushrooms implements, guns or bows, are not necessary.

Another value of outdoors pursuits is that those who hunt quickly learn and understand the value of conservation of natural resources. Hunters make excellent nature spokespeople for those who research and manage land conservation programs.

More information on all the DNR programs are available on the department’s website or find an interesting section by Googling the words “learn to hunt deer WDNR.”

Don’t forget a camera or note pad to record the needs and memories.