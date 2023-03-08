Birds, even common robins, red-winged blackbirds, and sandhill cranes are a sight for wintry eyes.

Dan Storm, Department of Natural Resources deer biologist, was in Portage County checking on a deer research project and saw a male ruffed grouse displaying for a hen.

“The deer are hungry but very much in line with the tail of winter,” he said.

Travis Anderson, DNR wildlife biologist in Iowa and Lafayette counties, saw his first flock of red-winged blackbirds, which he said is his personal benchmark for the very beginning of the end to winter.

“I noted a pair or two of trumpeter swans with each group of Canada geese. And to top it off, we heard a pheasant crowing,” Travis said.

With the birds returning, comes the beginning of open water fishing in the Wisconsin and Mississippi rivers. Wally Banfi, at Wilderness Fish and Game in Sauk City, said “anglers are using minnows, river jigs, hair jigs and white seems to be one of the better colors because the walleyes and saugers are feeding on shad.”

Mike Watt, Yellowstone State Park manager said he was beginning to hear pheasants crowing and did see one woodcock, too.

General consciences is ice fishing is over, just too dangerous says Don Martin at Martin’s in Monroe.

Wayne Smith, of Lafayette County trekked to Horicon to finish the trapping season and was distracted by a skein of over 800 Canada geese.

“The raccoon are running all over the place; skunks will be wandering about soon and opossums are finding the temperatures more to their liking, particularly their ears and tails,” Smith said.

Portage’s Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Columbia County, noted that some corn fields went from receiving an inch of rain to a field of Canada geese; while bald eagles, usually one of the pair, are perched watching the river go by (ice is out near the dams). Remember there is a slot limit on walleyes in some areas, he reminds anglers.

“License sales are picking up. Some of the late-season deer hunters have now received word that their deer tested positive for CWD,” he said.

The lake sturgeon spearing season on Lake Winnebago and Upper Lakes ran its course of 16 days. The season was not the easiest with warm weather, rain and a winter storm, a DNR spokespersons said.

Spearers took 1,405 fish compared to 1,519 fish in 2022.

Because Lake Winnebago is the only place in the world where sturgeon spearing occurs with a lengthy season, DNR wardens working the 16 days usually have a preseason gathering to go over rules, regulations and plans for unique lake and ice conditions. A segment covering such a season is with new wardens who might be located any place in Wisconsin. Inexperienced wardens become familiar with the activity by absorbing from more experienced staff.

Sturgeon spearing rules are more strict than, say, the gun deer season. Spearers may spear from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. Only anglers with a license and tag in procession can handle the spear, so when that person leaves the shanty the spear comes out, too. Fish must be registered by 2 p.m. that day and must be openly transported to the station.

It is common to see a 80-pound fish hauled to the station atop a car. Remind you of older days of gun deer hunting?