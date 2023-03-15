A male bluebird landing on a box likely means something. To a hen, it’s an invitation to start building a nest or at least a signal to place a few grass leaves in the cleaned out house.

To another male, it may mean being up for a fight or to politely go find another nest box.

The owner should take the sign to mean make the box ready because a sale has already been consummated.

Nest boxes should be cleaned out (and closed) after each brood has fledged, so check inside the box for necessary improvements.

Is the opening facing east and toward open habitat and well away from other boxes? Sunny locations are best, too. Pairs of boxes should be 20 feet from one another.

The birds will find necessary pine needles and fine dry grass themselves. Consider predator guards (check box plans for ideas). Is the opening too large? Then put a plate over the hole with the right size opening.

Spring prescribed burns of prairies and lowlands are beginning. If a nest box is in the way, wet the post just prior to burning and check until all smoldering stops.

• License renewal is going smoothly. Plan ahead if there is an intention of purchasing a bonus turkey hunting authorization, beginning March 20 at 10 a.m. for Zone 1, followed by the other zones.

“We have hunters lined up in the store instead of buying from a computer,” said Don Martin, of Martin’s in Monroe.

• River fishing is good and bound to get better when water temperatures approach 42 degrees. Wally Banfi at Wilderness Fish and Game in Sauk City, said Lindy rigs, minnows and jigging hair jigs are popular now.

“Shed antler hunting and the tail end of game farm pheasant hunting are still popular,” he said.

• Wild turkeys are busy feeding and putting on some display acts, according to Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage in Columbia County.

“Make sure to have a few turkey loads or find some. Some restocking supplies are again running short,” Williams said.

• Area trout fishing is pointing to a week ahead.

Bret Schultz, of Black Earth, has seen a few blue wing olive stone flies hatch and mid-March may be the serious beginning.

“We’ve been doing what we were doing for the last two month, but in the next few weeks fish are going to start looking up for food and fishing should begin to be fabulous as stream water continues to increase,” Bret said.

• Maple sap runs have been very good at times with large volumes coming on sunny days following cold nights. The flower buds continue to show some enlargement. Animals of many sorts have found the sap containers, bark cracks and broken limbs.

• Robins are dotting yards and cedar-waxwings are finding crabapples. Red-winged blackbirds and sandhill cranes are obvious returnees to lowlands. Most eagle pairs are incubating, with a bird sitting almost out of sight and only a softball-like head is half showing above the nest rail. Eggs will begin hatching 35 days after incubation started with fledging following three months later.

• Winter snow loads on white pines and red cedars are obvious and wide spread. If it results in a broken limbs, cut a stub, and pine resin is the best sealant against insects and fungal spores.

White and red pine cone development, which takes two years, can be accessed now. Squirrels in these pines means they’re taking some of the first year seed cones

Red and black oaks, whose acorns are also on a two year cycle, can be monitored now, too. White and bur oaks cannot be judged because their development is just one year.

• Some daffodils are poking though and many tree catkins are showing signs of development.

• Skunks, opossums, groundhogs, badgers, and raccoons will all be out and about soon. Some have already met their demise and get consumed by eagles and hawks.