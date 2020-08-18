OUTDOORS CALENDAR

Aug. 19-22 – Where available, bonus unit-specific antlerless deer tags for regular deer management units with a quota go on sale at 10 a.m. Tags can be purchased at the rate of one permit, per person, per day until the unit is sold out or the hunting season ends.
Aug. 20 – Deadline for successful applicants to transfer Class A Bear License to a youth hunter.
Sept. 1-9 — Statewide early teal season.
Sept. 1-15 — Early Canada goose season.
Sept. 1-Nov. 29 — Statewide mourning dove season.
Sept. 9-Oct. 13 — Bear season. Regulations vary depending on zone and method of hunting. Check regulations.
Sept. 12-Jan. 3 — Archery and crossbow deer season. … Zones 1-5 fall turkey season. … Zone A ruffed grouse season.
Sept. 12-Nov. 19 — Statewide crow season.
Sept. 12-Nov. 20 — Zones 6-7 fall turkey season.
Sept. 12-Jan. 31 — Statewide squirrel season.
Sept 12-Feb. 28 — Northern zone cottontail rabbit season.
Sept. 16-Dec. 16 — Northern zone Canada goose season.
Sept. 16-Oct. 11 — Southern zone Canada goose season.
Oct. 17-Dec. 8 — Zone B ruffed grouse season.
Oct. 17-Dec. 9 — Statewide bobwhite quail season.
Oct. 17-Jan. 3 — Statewide pheasant season. … Statewide Hungarian partridge season. Season is closed in Clark, Marathon and Taylor counties.
Oct. 17-Feb. 28 — Southern zone cottontail rabbit season.
Sept. 19-20 — Statewide youth waterfowl hunt.
Sept. 19-Nov. 2 — Statewide woodcock season.
Sept. 26-Nov. 24 — North zone duck season opens.
Oct. 3-11 — Mississippi River subzone Canada goose season. … South zone and Mississippi River zone duck season.
Oct. 10-11 — Statewide youth deer hunt.
Oct. 17-Dec. 6 — Southern zone Canada goose season reopens. … South zone and Mississippi River zone duck season reopens.
Oct. 17-Jan. 5 — Mississippi River subzone Canada goose season reopens.
Sept. 3 — Application deadline for Learn to Hunt Waterfowl at Horicon National Wildlife Refuge. The hunt is limited to 30 novice hunters, ages 10 and older. Applications can be downloaded from the Horicon National Wildlife Refuge website or can be obtained by emailing horicon@fws.gov. A drawing of applicants will be held on Sept. 4 and winning applicants will notified by phone on Sept. 9. Successful applicants must complete the mandatory four-hour training session prior to the hunt date. The training sessions will be held at Horicon National Wildlife Refuge headquarters in Mayville on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or on Sunday, Oct. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hunt dates are Sept 19 (PM hunt), Sept 20 (AM hunt), Oct. 10 (AM hunt), Oct. 11 (PM hunt) and Oct. 24 (AM hunt). For information go to wisducks.org or call 920-387-6514.
Nov. 21-29 — Gun deer season.
To submit an item for the Outdoor Calendar, email Outdoors Editor Travis Houslet at thouslet@wiscnews.com.
