Sept. 7 – Hook-and-line lake sturgeon season opens on designated waters through Sept. 30. See current Guide to Wisconsin Hook and Line Fishing Regulations.
Sept. 7 – Animal Feeding Day at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Stop at the park’s Nature Center from 11 a.m. to noon. For information call 608-356-8301.
Sept. 7 – Meet the Bee Keepers from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State in Baraboo. Program is happening outside the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
Sept. 7 – Monarch tagging from 1 to 3 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Nets and monarch tags will be provided. Meet at the Steinke Basin Parking Lot. For information call 608-356-8301.
Sept. 7 – Explore the Night Sky from 8 to 11 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Join the Madison Astronom8y Society for this program near the north shore boat launch parking lot, just behind the Rock Elm Shelter. For information call 608-356-8301.
Sept. 8 – Sporting clays shoot from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rio Conservation Club. For information call 608-212-9657.
Sept. 8 – Exploration Station: Rocks from 10 a.m. to noon at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is happening outside the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
Sept. 9 – First night of trap league at the Rio Conservation Club. League will run on Monday through Oct. 28. Six scores posted over eight week league consisting of 30 doubles targets and hunt/cover targets. Partner is random draw. Cost is $60. For information contact Jay Walters at 608-354-2435.
Sept. 9 – Baraboo River Chapter of Kids and Mentors Outdoors (KAMO) monthly meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Rivers Edge Pub and Grub on Highway A in Wisconsin Dells. All members and anyone interested should attend. For information contact Greg Wagner at 608-477-0641.
Sept. 11 – Weekly nature walk from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Meeting location for the walk varies each week. Check the center’s Facebook page or call 920-387-7860 for information.
Sept. 14 – Archery and crossbow deer season opens through Jan. 5. … Early September Canada goose hunting season closes. … Fall turkey hunting season opens through Jan. 5 in Zones 1-5 through Nov. 22 in Zones 6-7. … Ruffed grouse season opens in the Zone A through Dec. 31. (Zone B opens Oct. 19—Dec. 8.). … Cottontail rabbit season opens in the northern zone, runs through Feb. 29. … Gray and fox squirrel season opens, runs through Jan. 31. … Fall crow season opens, runs through Nov. 15.
Sept. 14-15 – Special two-day waterfowl duck hunt. Open to youth 10 to 15 years of age who are hunter safety certified or participating in a mentored hunt; all other state license requirements are waived except for HIP registration and Canada goose permit requirements; youths must be accompanied by adult. The bag limit and tag requirements apply for the respective zone. These days overlap with open goose season in most zones so adults will also be able to shoot geese but not duck during the youth hunt.
Sept. 16 – Canada goose season opens in the North Exterior Zone and runs through Dec. 16. … Canada goose season opens in the South Exterior Zone and runs through Oct. 6. Season reopens in the South Zone Oct. 12 and runs through Dec. 1. Reopens Dec. 16 and runs through Jan. 4, 2019
Sept. 21 – Woodcock season opens through Nov. 4.
Sept. 28 – Duck season opens in the South Exterior Zone and runs through Oct. 6. Season reopens Oct. 12 and runs through Dec. 1. … Duck season opens in the Northern Zone through Nov. 26. … Duck season opens in the Mississippi River Zone and runs through Oct. 4. Season reopens Oct. 12 and runs through Dec. 3. … Canada goose season opens in the Mississippi River Subzone and runs through Oct. 4. Season reopens Oct. 12 and runs through Jan. 4.
Sept. 29 – Trout season closes the last Sunday in September on rivers flowing into Lake Superior from their mouths to the first impassable permanent barrier (unless listed otherwise in trout regulations).
Sept. 30 – Lake trout season on Lake Superior closes. … Hook-and-line sturgeon season closes on inland waters.
Oct. 6 – Sporting clays shoot from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rio Conservation Club. For information call 608-212-9657.
Oct. 26 – Friends of the MacKenzie Center Fundraising Banquet at the MacKenzie Center Main Lodge in Poynette. Social hour and raffles at 5 p.m. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 each and must be purchased by Oct. 18. Seating is limited. To purchase tickets or for information go to www.friendsofmackenzie.org or call 608-358-1708.
