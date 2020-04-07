OUTDOORS CALENDAR

April 13-16 – The 2020 Spring Fish and Wildlife Rules Hearings and Conservation Congress county meetings normally held in every county on the second Monday in April has been moved to online input only in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

May 2 – General inland waters game fish opener (trout, walleye, northern pike, bass in the southern zone). Check current Wisconsin Hook and Line Fishing Regulations pamphlet for exceptions regarding specific game species and waters. … Catch and release only bass season opens through June 15 in the northern zone. … Muskellunge season in waters south of State Highway 10 opens. … Frog season opens. Runs through Dec. 31 … From Sept. 15 through the first Saturday in May, hook and line fishing is prohibited from one-half hour after sunset to one-half hour before sunrise in all Lake Michigan tributaries except the Oconto River and its tributaries and the downstream portion of the Peshtigo River (see regulations for details). … Yellow perch season opens on Green Bay, the Fox River and other Green Bay tributaries through March 15 with a bag limit of 15. Yellow perch season on Lake Michigan opens June 16.