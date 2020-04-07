OUTDOORS CALENDAR

April 11-12 – Spring turkey youth hunt.
April 13-16 – The 2020 Spring Fish and Wildlife Rules Hearings and Conservation Congress county meetings normally held in every county on the second Monday in April has been moved to online input only in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
April 15-21 – Spring turkey season Period A.
April 22-28 – Spring turkey season Period B.
April 29-May 5 – Spring turkey season Period C.
April 30 – The yellow perch season closes on Lake Michigan and tributaries. The season reopens June 16. … Otter trapping season closes in the North zone.
May 1 – Early catch and release trout season closes.
May 2 – General inland waters game fish opener (trout, walleye, northern pike, bass in the southern zone). Check current Wisconsin Hook and Line Fishing Regulations pamphlet for exceptions regarding specific game species and waters. … Catch and release only bass season opens through June 15 in the northern zone. … Muskellunge season in waters south of State Highway 10 opens. … Frog season opens. Runs through Dec. 31 … From Sept. 15 through the first Saturday in May, hook and line fishing is prohibited from one-half hour after sunset to one-half hour before sunrise in all Lake Michigan tributaries except the Oconto River and its tributaries and the downstream portion of the Peshtigo River (see regulations for details). … Yellow perch season opens on Green Bay, the Fox River and other Green Bay tributaries through March 15 with a bag limit of 15. Yellow perch season on Lake Michigan opens June 16.
May 6-12 – Spring turkey season Period D.
May 13-19 – Spring turkey season Period E.
May 20-26 – Spring turkey season Period F.
May 23 – Muskellunge season opens north of State Highway 10.
To submit an item for the Outdoor Calendar, email Outdoors Editor Travis Houslet at thouslet@wiscnews.com.
