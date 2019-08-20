Aug. 22 – Stories at the Marsh: Monarch Butterfly from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Program is for ages 6 and younger. For information call 920-387-7860.
Aug. 22 – Photo scavenger hunt from 10 to 11 a.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Bring a camera or borrow on from the Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 22 – Nature Investigations: Eruptions, Explosions and Rockets, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is happening outside the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 22 – Lawn Chair Bat Watch from 7:45 to 8:45 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Park your lawn chair by the bat condo near the north shore boat launch. For information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 22 – Marsh After Dark from 8 to 9 p.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Registration is required for this outdoor hike. To register or for information go to www.horiconmarsch.org.
Aug. 23 – Guided Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area Paddle from 8 a.m. to noon at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Registration is required and participation costs $15. Register at www.horiconmarsh.org. For information call 920-387-7893.
Aug. 23 – Ready, Set, Explore: Dirt from 1 to 3 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is happening outside the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 23 – Park After Dark from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Meet at the Roznos Meadow Parking Lot on Highway 113. For information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 24-25 – Horicon Marsh Bowmen Breast Cancer Benefit Shoot. Shoot includes 56 3D targets. For information call 262-689-9678.
Aug. 24 – Exploration Station: Canines from 10 a.m. to noon at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is happening outside the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 24 – Critter Corner: Snakes from 1 to 3 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is happening at the north shore beach. For information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 24 – Wildflowers, Pollinators and Invasives from 1 to 3 p.m. at Mirror Lake State Park in Wisconsin Dells. Program is happening at the park’s beach. For information call 608-254-2333.
Aug. 24 – Slither and Hop from 2 to 3 p.m. at Roche-A-Cri State Park in Friendship. Meet at the park’s kiosk shelter. For information call 608-339-6881.
Aug. 24 – Guided Kayak Tour from 6 to 8 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Registration is required. Kayak rental is available. To register, reserve a kayak, or for information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 24 – Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star from 8:15 to 10 p.m. at Mirror Lake State Park in Baraboo. Meet at the park’s Bluewater Bay Shelter. For information call 608-254-2333.
Aug. 24 – Universe in the Park from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Roche-A-Cri State Park in Friendship. Meet at the park’s kiosk shelter. For information call 608-339-6881.
Aug. 25 – Exploration Station: Fur, Scat, Tracks from 10 a.m. to noon at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is happening outside the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 25 – Critter Corner: Turtles from 1 to 3 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is happening at the north shore beach. For information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 31 – Bear dog training by pursuing bear closes. It is illegal to train dogs from April 15 through July 31 on DNR lands, unless dogs are on a leash no longer than 8 feet, except for Class 1 field trail grounds or for bear dog training on DNR lands other than state parks after July 1.
Sept. 1 – Early teal season through Sept. 9. … Early September Canada goose hunting season open in designated areas through Sept. 15. … Mourning dove hunting season opens through Nov. 29. … Wild ginseng season opens; through Nov. 1. … Deadline for hunters with disabilities to apply to participate in a sponsored hunt.
Sept. 7 – Hook-and-line lake sturgeon season opens on designated waters through Sept. 30. See current Guide to Wisconsin Hook and Line Fishing Regulations.
Sept. 4 – Black bear hunting season opens. Runs through Oct. 8. See current black bear hunting regulations for zone and hunting method specific dates.
Sept. 9 – Baraboo River Chapter of Kids and Mentors Outdoors (KAMO) monthly meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Rivers Edge Pub and Grub on Highway A in Wisconsin Dells. All members and anyone interested should attend. For information contact Greg Wagner at 608-477-0641.
Sept. 14 – Archery and crossbow deer season opens through Jan. 5. … Early September Canada goose hunting season closes. … Fall turkey hunting season opens through Jan. 5 in Zones 1-5 through Nov. 22 in Zones 6-7. … Ruffed grouse season opens in the Zone A through Dec. 31. (Zone B opens Oct. 19—Dec. 8.). … Cottontail rabbit season opens in the northern zone, runs through Feb. 29. … Gray and fox squirrel season opens, runs through Jan. 31. … Fall crow season opens, runs through Nov. 15.
Sept. 14-15 – Special two-day waterfowl duck hunt. Open to youth 10 to 15 years of age who are hunter safety certified or participating in a mentored hunt; all other state license requirements are waived except for HIP registration and Canada goose permit requirements; youths must be accompanied by adult. The bag limit and tag requirements apply for the respective zone. These days overlap with open goose season in most zones so adults will also be able to shoot geese but not duck during the youth hunt.
Sept. 16 – Canada goose season opens in the North Exterior Zone and runs through Dec. 16. … Canada goose season opens in the South Exterior Zone and runs through Oct. 6. Season reopens in the South Zone Oct. 12 and runs through Dec. 1. Reopens Dec. 16 and runs through Jan. 4, 2019
Sept. 21 – Woodcock season opens through Nov. 4.
Sept. 28 – Duck season opens in the South Exterior Zone and runs through Oct. 6. Season reopens Oct. 12 and runs through Dec. 1. … Duck season opens in the Northern Zone through Nov. 26. … Duck season opens in the Mississippi River Zone and runs through Oct. 4. Season reopens Oct. 12 and runs through Dec. 3. … Canada goose season opens in the Mississippi River Subzone and runs through Oct. 4. Season reopens Oct. 12 and runs through Jan. 4.
Sept. 29 – Trout season closes the last Sunday in September on rivers flowing into Lake Superior from their mouths to the first impassable permanent barrier (unless listed otherwise in trout regulations).
Sept. 30 – Lake trout season on Lake Superior closes. … Hook-and-line sturgeon season closes on inland waters.
Oct. 26 – Friends of the MacKenzie Center Fundraising Banquet at the MacKenzie Center Main Lodge in Poynette. Social hour and raffles at 5 p.m. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 each and must be purchased by Oct. 18. Seating is limited. To purchase tickets or for information go to www.friendsofmackenzie.org or call 608-358-1708.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)