OUTDOORS CALENDAR

July 1 — Nature Art program at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo from. Program is happening at the park’s Nature Center from 10 a.m. to noon. For information call 608-356-8301.

July 1 — Reading Scavenger Hunt from 1 to 4 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Stop at the park’s Nature Center to pick up your clues. Program is self-guided and designed for kids and families. For information call 608-356-8301.

July 2 — Nature Quest from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Stop in at the park’s Nature Center to pick up the questing clues. For information call 608-356-8301.

July 2 — Bees and Beekeeping from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Check out the Nature Center’s bee hive and visit with the bee keepers. For information call 608-356-8301.

July 3 — Bluffcraft: A Minecraft Adventure from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Participants will go on quests, explore nature and use nature items to bring your favorite video game to life. Start at the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.