OUTDOORS CALENDAR

Sept. 3 — Application deadline for Learn to Hunt Waterfowl at Horicon National Wildlife Refuge. The hunt is limited to 30 novice hunters, ages 10 and older. Applications can be downloaded from the Horicon National Wildlife Refuge website or can be obtained by emailing horicon@fws.gov. A drawing of applicants will be held on Sept. 4 and winning applicants will notified by phone on Sept. 9. Successful applicants must complete the mandatory four-hour training session prior to the hunt date. The training sessions will be held at Horicon National Wildlife Refuge headquarters in Mayville on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or on Sunday, Oct. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hunt dates are Sept 19 (PM hunt), Sept 20 (AM hunt), Oct. 10 (AM hunt), Oct. 11 (PM hunt) and Oct. 24 (AM hunt). For information go to wisducks.org or call 920-387-6514.