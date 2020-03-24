OUTDOORS CALENDAR

March 28 – Trout season opens on designated sections of some Lake Superior tributaries on the last Saturday in March. See the current Wisconsin Trout Fishing Regulations and Guide for more information.
April 1 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting location will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
April 4 – Learn About Bee Keeping from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Beekeeper Joy Carroll will introduce you to the art of keeping bees. Program is for adults. Meet at the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
April 4-5 – Turkey Tracks Weekend at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Drop in at any time to learn more about spring turkey hunting. For information call 920-387-7860.
April 8 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting location will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
April 11 – Pop-up Nature: Spring Birds, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. A naturalist-led activity from 9:30 to 10 .m. and again from 1 to 1:30 p.m. on spring birds, followed by self-guided activities you can enjoy with your family. Meet at the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
April 11-12 – Spring turkey youth hunt.
April 13-16 – The 2020 Spring Fish and Wildlife Rules Hearings and Conservation Congress county meetings normally held in every county on the second Monday in April has been moved to online input only in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
April 15-21 – Spring turkey season Period A.
April 15 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting location will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
April 18 – Frog Safari, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Go on a nocturnal trip to the park’s kettle ponds and hike 1 ½ miles on the Johnson Moraine Trail. Bring a flashlight. Meet at the Steinke Basin parking log. For information call 608-356-8301.
April 22 – 50th Earth Day Celebration work day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the MacKenzie Center in Poynette. Come prepared with attire appropriate for outdoor work, including work gloves and rain gear. Parking and check-in will be at the Badger Den parking lot. RSVP at 608-635-8105.
April 22 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting location will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
April 22-28 – Spring turkey season Period B.
April 29-May 5 – Spring turkey season Period C.
April 30 – The yellow perch season closes on Lake Michigan and tributaries. The season reopens June 16. … Otter trapping season closes in the North zone.
May 1 – Early catch and release trout season closes.
May 2 – General inland waters game fish opener (trout, walleye, northern pike, bass in the southern zone). Check current Wisconsin Hook and Line Fishing Regulations pamphlet for exceptions regarding specific game species and waters. … Catch and release only bass season opens through June 15 in the northern zone. … Muskellunge season in waters south of State Highway 10 opens. … Frog season opens. Runs through Dec. 31 … From Sept. 15 through the first Saturday in May, hook and line fishing is prohibited from one-half hour after sunset to one-half hour before sunrise in all Lake Michigan tributaries except the Oconto River and its tributaries and the downstream portion of the Peshtigo River (see regulations for details). … Yellow perch season opens on Green Bay, the Fox River and other Green Bay tributaries through March 15 with a bag limit of 15. Yellow perch season on Lake Michigan opens June 16.
May 6-12 – Spring turkey season Period D.
May 13-19 – Spring turkey season Period E.
May 20-26 – Spring turkey season Period F.
May 23 – Muskellunge season opens north of State Highway 10.
To submit an item for the Outdoor Calendar, email Outdoors Editor Travis Houslet at thouslet@wiscnews.com.
