OUTDOORS CALENDAR

June 6-7 – Free fishing weekend. No license or stamps required to fish inland waters or outlying Wisconsin waters of the Great Lakes and Mississippi and St. Croix rivers. All bag and size limits and other regulations apply. … State Parks Open House — free admission to all state parks, forests and trails. … Free ATV trails weekend. ATV/UTV owners can ride free; you do not need to have your machine registered in Wisconsin. Nonresident ATV/UTV owners do not need to have a trail pass on these days. All other rules apply — safety education certification is required for all UTV and ATV operators who were born on or after Jan. 1, 1988. … Free trails weekend. People participating in activities that require a state trail pass (biking, mountain biking, horseback riding, inline skating) to use state-owned and managed trails do not require a trail pass this weekend.
June 10 – Nature Art program from 10 a.m. to noon at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program combines the outdoors with your artistic expression. Activities happen outside the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
June 10 – Reading Scavenger Hunt at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Drop in between 1 and 4 p.m. at the park’s Nature Center to pick up the clues. Program is self-guided and designed for kids and families. For information call 608-356-8301.
June 11 – Nature Quest from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Stop at the park’s Nature Center to pick up questing clues. For information call 608-356-8301.
June 11 – Bees and Beekeeping at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Check out the Nature Center’s bee hive and visit with the beekeepers from 1 to 1:45 p.m. For information call 608-356-8301.
June 12 – Bluffcraft: A Minecraft Adventure, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program brings your Minecraft skills to the outdoors. Start at the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
June 13 — Badgerland SCI Chapter Annual Sporting Clay Shoot at the Rio Conservation Club from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Club is located west of Rio at W5950 Gorman Road. Lunch and raffles available. For information contact Tim Jacobson at 608-432-1048.
June 13 – Women’s Archery Clinic at the MacKenzie Center in Poynette. Program runs from 9 a.m. to noon. Event is free to all women, ages 8 and older, but registration is required. For information or to sign up, call 608-635-8105.
June 13 – Animal Feeding Day from 11 a.m. to noon at Devil’s Lake State Park. Watch the animal at the park’s Nature Center eat lunch. For information call 608-356-8301.
June 13 – Bees and Beekeeping at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Check out the Nature Center’s bee hive and visit with the beekeepers from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For information call 608-356-8301.
June 13 – Critter Corner: Raccoons from 1 to 3 p.m. at Devil's Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is open to kids of all ages and happens at the North Shore Beach by the Chateau.
June 13 – Guided Kayak Tour, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Space is limited. Registration is required. Kayak rental available for $25 for a single or $45 for a double. Program is best for ages 10 and older. Meet at the Chateau on the north shore. To register and reserve a kayak call 608-356-8301.
June 14 – Exploration Station: Butterflies, from 10 a.m. to noon at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is for kids of all ages and happens at the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
June 14 – Critter Corner: Owls from 1 to 3 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program happens at the North Shore Beach by the Chateau. For information call 608-356-8301.
June 16 – Yellow perch season opens on Lake Michigan.
To submit an item for the Outdoor Calendar, email Outdoors Editor Travis Houslet at thouslet@wiscnews.com.
