OUTDOORS CALENDAR

June 6-7 – Free fishing weekend. No license or stamps required to fish inland waters or outlying Wisconsin waters of the Great Lakes and Mississippi and St. Croix rivers. All bag and size limits and other regulations apply. … State Parks Open House — free admission to all state parks, forests and trails. … Free ATV trails weekend. ATV/UTV owners can ride free; you do not need to have your machine registered in Wisconsin. Nonresident ATV/UTV owners do not need to have a trail pass on these days. All other rules apply — safety education certification is required for all UTV and ATV operators who were born on or after Jan. 1, 1988. … Free trails weekend. People participating in activities that require a state trail pass (biking, mountain biking, horseback riding, inline skating) to use state-owned and managed trails do not require a trail pass this weekend.