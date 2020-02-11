OUTDOORS CALENDAR

Feb. 13 – Stories at the Marsh: Do Frogs Drink Hot Chocolate? at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Program is for ages 6 and younger and runs from 10 to 11 a.m. For information call 920-387-7860.

Feb. 15 – Oxford Lions Fisheree. Due to poor ice conditions, event has been moved from the Oxford Mill Pond to the Oxford VFW and will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fishermen can still register fish from the lake of their choice. All fish must be registered by 2 p.m. First, second and third place prices for the largest northern, bass, crappie, perch and blue gill. Raffles at 3 p.m.

Feb. 15 – Coyote trapping season closes. … Raccoon trapping and hunting seasons closes. … Red and gray fox gun and trapping seasons close.

Feb. 15 – Wild Women Winter Workshop from 8 a.m. to noon at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Hands-on program for women ages 18 and older, focusing on outdoor skills. Registration required. Program cost $20. For information go to www.horiconmarsh.org.