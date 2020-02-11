OUTDOORS CALENDAR

Feb. 13 – Stories at the Marsh: Do Frogs Drink Hot Chocolate? at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Program is for ages 6 and younger and runs from 10 to 11 a.m. For information call 920-387-7860.
Feb. 15 – Oxford Lions Fisheree. Due to poor ice conditions, event has been moved from the Oxford Mill Pond to the Oxford VFW and will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fishermen can still register fish from the lake of their choice. All fish must be registered by 2 p.m. First, second and third place prices for the largest northern, bass, crappie, perch and blue gill. Raffles at 3 p.m.
Feb. 15 – Coyote trapping season closes. … Raccoon trapping and hunting seasons closes. … Red and gray fox gun and trapping seasons close.
Feb. 15 – Wild Women Winter Workshop from 8 a.m. to noon at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Hands-on program for women ages 18 and older, focusing on outdoor skills. Registration required. Program cost $20. For information go to www.horiconmarsh.org.
Feb. 15 – Eagle Adventure Bus Tour from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Meet at the center and take a guided bus tour to areas that have held bald eagles in the past. Bring warm clothes and binoculars. Spotting scores will be available. Registration required. Program costs $15. For information go to www.horiconmarsh.org.
Feb. 15 – Winter Twilight Walk or Snowshoe from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Not pets allowed. Hike will be just over 2 miles and could be icy. Meet at the Steinke Basin parking log. For information call 608-356-8301.
Feb. 18-21 – Boater safety program at Upham Woods Outdoors Learning Center in Wisconsin Dells. For information or to sign up contact Caroline Zimmerman at 608-254-6461.
Feb. 19 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting location will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
Feb. 20 – Sauk County Pheasants Forever Banquet at Glacier Canyon Lodge and Conference Center at the Wilderness Resort in Lake Delton. Cocktails at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Free youth gun drawing for ages 17 and younger. Raffle tickets available to purchase the night of the event. For information or to purchase banquet tickets contact Becky Benson at 608-963-3341 or saukcopheasantsforever97@gmail.com.
Feb. 20 – Ice fishing shelters must be removed from Wisconsin-Iowa boundary waters.
Feb. 21 – Candlelight Snowshoe Hike from 5 to 8 p.m. at the MacKenzie Center in Poynette. A limited number of snowshoes are available to borrow. Park in the lodge parking lot. For information call 608-635-8105.
Feb. 22 – Seasonal scavenger hunt from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Bring a camera. Pick up a set of clues from the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
Feb. 23 – Lake Winnebago Sturgeon Spearing Season closes unless season closes early due to harvest caps being reached.
Feb. 26 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting location will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
Feb. 28 – Cottontail rabbit season closes in northern and southern zones.
Feb. 29 – Nestbox seminar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Learn about cavity-nesting animals. For information visit www.horiconmarsh.org.
Feb. 29 – Learn to Ice Fish program from 1 to 4 p.m. ta Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. All equipment and bait are provided. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Event will be cancelled if ice conditions are not safe. Meet outside the Rock Elm Shleter on the north shore. For information call 608-356-8301.
March 4 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting location will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
March 7 – Weekend Wild Walk at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo, from 10 a.m. to noon. Hike through Steinke Basin. Meet at the Steinke Basin Parking Lot. For information call 608-356-8301.
March 7 – Back to Basics: Owl Pellets. Program for youth will run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. For information call 920-387-7860.
March 9 – Full Moon Hike at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 7 to 8 p.m. For information call 920-387-7860.
