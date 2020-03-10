OUTDOORS CALENDAR

March 12 – Dells Rifle Club Spring Gun and Sporting Collectibles Show, from 4 to 10 p.m. at Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells. For information contact Adam Watson at 608-697-0664.
March 12 & 14 – Stories at the Marsh: Spring Forward, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Program for ages 6 and younter. For information call 920-387-7860.
March 14 – Weekend Wild Walk from 10 a.m. to noon at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Meet at the Steinke Basin Parking Lot. For information call 608-356-8301.
March 15 – Beaver trapping season closes in the Mississippi River zone. … Yellow perch season closes on Green Bay and its tributary streams and the Fox River from the mouth up to the De Pere Dam. … Ice fishing shelters must be removed from inland lakes north of Highway 64, Lake Michigan, Green Bay, Lake Superior, and Wisconsin-Michigan boundary waters by the first Sunday following March 12.
March 16-20 – Remaining spring turkey permits not issued through the permit drawing will be available for sale beginning at 10 a.m. on a first-come, first served basis through license sales outlets, and DNR service centers. In addition, licenses can be purchased on line through the DNR Web site. A complete list of units with the number of permits is available on the DNR website.
March 18 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting location will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
March 20 – Winter crow season closes.
March 21 – Weekend Wild Walk from 10 a.m. to noon at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Walk through the Johnson Moraine Trail. Hike is best for adults and teenagers. Meet at the Steinke Basin parking log. For information call 608-356-8301.
March 23-26 – Upham Woods in Wisconsin Dells is offering a DNR boater safety class. For information or to sign up contact Caroline Zimmerman at 608-254-6461.
March 25 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting location will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
March 28 – Weekend Wild Walk from 10 a.m. to noon at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Walk through the Uplands Trail. Hike is best for adults and teenagers. Meet at the Steinke Basin parking log. For information call 608-356-8301.
March 28 – Trout season opens on designated sections of some Lake Superior tributaries on the last Saturday in March. See the current Wisconsin Trout Fishing Regulations and Guide for more information.
March 28-29 – Waterfowl Stopover at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Stop in at any time to learn more about the peak of the spring waterfowl migration. For information call 920-387-7860.
April 1 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting location will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
April 4 – Friends of MacKenzie Maplefest, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MacKenzie Center in Poynette. Live music, food, horse wagon rides, displays and more. Come learn about maple sugaring practices. Event includes a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon at the main lodge. For information go to friendsofmackenzie.org.
April 4 – Learn About Bee Keeping from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Beekeeper Joy Carroll will introduce you to the art of keeping bees. Program is for adults. Meet at the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
April 4-5 – Turkey Tracks Weekend at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Drop in at any time to learn more about spring turkey hunting. For information call 920-387-7860.
