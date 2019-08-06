Aug. 8 – Learn to Fish at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is from 9 to 11 a.m. near the park’s north shore boat launch. All equipment and bait is provided. If you are age 16 or older, you will need a fishing license. For information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 8 – Stories at the Marsh: Ladybugs at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Program is from 10 to 11 a.m. and is for ages 6 and younger. For information call 920-387-7860.
Aug. 8 – Meet the Bee Keepers at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is happening outside the park’s Nature Center from 1 to 2 p.m. For information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 8 – Little Eagle Art Foundation Series: From Forest to Table at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is from 2 to 3 p.m. at the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 9 – Walk on the Wildside at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Hike is from 10 to 11 a.m. Meet at the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 9 – Ready, Set, Explore: Dirt at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is happening outside the park’s Nature Center from 1 to 3 p.m. For information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 9 – Park After Dark at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Meet at the park’s Roznos Meadow Parking Lot on Highway 113. For information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 10 – Nature Hike at Roche-A-Cri State Park in Friendship, from 10 to 11 a.m. Meet at the park’s kiosk shelter. For information call 608-339-6881.
Aug. 10 – Exploration Station: Rocks at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is happening outside the park’s Nature Center from 10 a.m. to noon. For information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 10 – Animal Feeding Day at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is from 11 a.m. to noon at the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 10 – Meet the Bee Keepers at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is happening outside the park’s Nature Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For information call 608-356-8301.
Aug 10 – Critter Corner: Owls at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is happening at the north shore beach by the Chateau from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 10 – Happy 75th Birthday Smokey Bear from 10 to 11 a.m. at Buckhorn State Park in Necedah. For information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 10 – Happy 75th Birthday Smokey Bear programs will take place at Buckhorn State Park in Necedah (10 to 11 a.m.), Mirror Lake State Park outside Wisconsin Dells (1 to 2:30 p.m.) and Roche-A-Cri State Park in Friendship (2 to 3 p.m.).
Aug. 10 – Guided kayak tour of Devil’s Lake State Park from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Space is limited, so registration is required. Meet at the Chateau on the north shore. To register, reserve a kayak or for information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 11 – Exploration Station: Tracks at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is happening outside the park’s Nature Center from 10 a.m. to noon. For information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 11 – Critter Corner: Bats at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is happening on the north shore beach by the Chateau from 1 to 3 p.m. For information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 11 & 13 – S’Mores and Perseids at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Bring a lawn chair to view the Perseids Meteor Shower at the park’s north shore boat launch from 8:30 to 11 p.m. For information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 12 – The Baraboo River Chapter of Kids & Mentors Outdoors (KAMO) monthly meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at a member’s home located at S3529 Sand Road in Baraboo. All members and anyone interested should attend. For information call 608-477-0641.
Aug. 12 – Projects Naturally at Devi’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is happening outside the park’s Nature Center from 10:30 a.m. to noon. For information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 13 – Little Otters: Seed Detectives at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Program is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and is best for ages 4-7. For information call 920-387-7860.
Aug. 14 – Morning Nature Walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Hike is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. For information go to www.horiconmarsh.org.
Aug. 14 – Nature Art at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is happening outside the park’s Nature Center from 10 a.m. to noon. For information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 18 – Roxbury Valley Trap Club 41st Annual Bruno Raffle, Merchandise Shoot and Chicken BBQ. Shooting begins at 9 a.m. Chicken BBQ begins at 11:30 a.m. The club is located midway between Highway 12 and Roxbury on Highway Y. For information call 608-643-4733.
Aug. 19-22 – Where available, bonus unit-specific antlerless deer tags for regular deer management units with a quota go on sale at 10 a.m. Tags can be purchased at the rate of one permit, per person, per day until the unit is sold out or the hunting season ends.
Aug. 20 – Deadline for successful applicants to transfer Class A Bear License to a youth hunter.
Aug. 31 – Bear dog training by pursuing bear closes. It is illegal to train dogs from April 15 through July 31 on DNR lands, unless dogs are on a leash no longer than 8 feet, except for Class 1 field trail grounds or for bear dog training on DNR lands other than state parks after July 1.
Sept. 1 – Early teal season through Sept. 9. … Early September Canada goose hunting season open in designated areas through Sept. 15. … Mourning dove hunting season opens through Nov. 29. … Wild ginseng season opens; through Nov. 1. … Deadline for hunters with disabilities to apply to participate in a sponsored hunt.
Sept. 7 – Hook-and-line lake sturgeon season opens on designated waters through Sept. 30. See current Guide to Wisconsin Hook and Line Fishing Regulations.
Sept. 4 – Black bear hunting season opens. Runs through Oct. 8. See current black bear hunting regulations for zone and hunting method specific dates.
Sept. 14 – Archery and crossbow deer season opens through Jan. 5. … Early September Canada goose hunting season closes. … Fall turkey hunting season opens through Jan. 5 in Zones 1-5 through Nov. 22 in Zones 6-7. … Ruffed grouse season opens in the Zone A through Dec. 31. (Zone B opens Oct. 19—Dec. 8.). … Cottontail rabbit season opens in the northern zone, runs through Feb. 29. … Gray and fox squirrel season opens, runs through Jan. 31. … Fall crow season opens, runs through Nov. 15.
Sept. 14-15 – Special two-day waterfowl duck hunt. Open to youth 10 to 15 years of age who are hunter safety certified or participating in a mentored hunt; all other state license requirements are waived except for HIP registration and Canada goose permit requirements; youths must be accompanied by adult. The bag limit and tag requirements apply for the respective zone. These days overlap with open goose season in most zones so adults will also be able to shoot geese but not duck during the youth hunt.
Sept. 16 – Canada goose season opens in the North Exterior Zone and runs through Dec. 16. … Canada goose season opens in the South Exterior Zone and runs through Oct. 6. Season reopens in the South Zone Oct. 12 and runs through Dec. 1. Reopens Dec. 16 and runs through Jan. 4, 2019
Sept. 21 – Woodcock season opens through Nov. 4.
Sept. 28 – Duck season opens in the South Exterior Zone and runs through Oct. 6. Season reopens Oct. 12 and runs through Dec. 1. … Duck season opens in the Northern Zone through Nov. 26. … Duck season opens in the Mississippi River Zone and runs through Oct. 4. Season reopens Oct. 12 and runs through Dec. 3. … Canada goose season opens in the Mississippi River Subzone and runs through Oct. 4. Season reopens Oct. 12 and runs through Jan. 4.
Sept. 29 – Trout season closes the last Sunday in September on rivers flowing into Lake Superior from their mouths to the first impassable permanent barrier (unless listed otherwise in trout regulations).
Sept. 30 – Lake trout season on Lake Superior closes. … Hook-and-line sturgeon season closes on inland waters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)