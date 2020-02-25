OUTDOORS CALENDAR

Feb. 28 – Cottontail rabbit season closes in northern and southern zones.

Feb. 29 – Nestbox seminar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Learn about cavity-nesting animals. For information visit www.horiconmarsh.org.

Feb. 29 – Learn to Ice Fish program from 1 to 4 p.m. ta Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. All equipment and bait are provided. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Event will be cancelled if ice conditions are not safe. Meet outside the Rock Elm Shleter on the north shore. For information call 608-356-8301.

March 1 – Ice fishing shelters must be removed from Wisconsin-Minnesota boundary waters. … Lake trout season opens on Lake Michigan, Green Bay and Lake Michigan tributaries through Oct. 31. … The game fish season closes on tributary streams and ditches of Green Bay and the Fox River up to the first dam or lake (except yellow perch is open until March 15). There is an exception to this closure for portions of 9 major Green Bay Tributaries. Check the current fishing regulations for waters that remain open to fishing.