OUTDOORS CALENDAR

Feb. 28 – Cottontail rabbit season closes in northern and southern zones.
Feb. 29 – Nestbox seminar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Learn about cavity-nesting animals. For information visit www.horiconmarsh.org.
Feb. 29 – Learn to Ice Fish program from 1 to 4 p.m. ta Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. All equipment and bait are provided. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Event will be cancelled if ice conditions are not safe. Meet outside the Rock Elm Shleter on the north shore. For information call 608-356-8301.
March 1 – Ice fishing shelters must be removed from Wisconsin-Minnesota boundary waters. … Lake trout season opens on Lake Michigan, Green Bay and Lake Michigan tributaries through Oct. 31. … The game fish season closes on tributary streams and ditches of Green Bay and the Fox River up to the first dam or lake (except yellow perch is open until March 15). There is an exception to this closure for portions of 9 major Green Bay Tributaries. Check the current fishing regulations for waters that remain open to fishing.
March 4 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting location will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
March 7 – Wisconsin Waterfowl Banquet at Vintage Brewery in Sauk City. Doors open at 5 p.m. For information or tickets, call Scott Hamele at 608-235-6307.
March 7 – Weekend Wild Walk at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo, from 10 a.m. to noon. Hike through Steinke Basin. Meet at the Steinke Basin Parking Lot. For information call 608-356-8301.
March 7 – Back to Basics: Owl Pellets. Program for youth will run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. For information call 920-387-7860.
March 7 – The fishing season for all game species closes on inland waters that do not remain open all year. Check the current fishing regulations for waters that remain open to fishing.
March 8 – Ice fishing shelters must be removed from inland waters south of Highway 64 by the first Sunday following March 1. … Mink trapping season closes in the northern, southern and Mississippi zones.
March 9 – Baraboo River Chapter of Kids and Mentors Outdoors (KAMO) will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Rivers Edge Pub and Grub on Highway A in Wisconsin Dells. All members and anyone interested should attend. For information contact Greg Wagner at 608-477-0641.
March 9 – Full Moon Hike at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 7 to 8 p.m. For information call 920-387-7860.
March 11 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting location will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
March 12 – Dells Rifle Club Spring Gun and Sporting Collectibles Show, from 4 to 10 p.m. at Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells. For information contact Adam Watson at 608-697-0664.
March 12 & 14 – Stories at the Marsh: Spring Forward, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Program for ages 6 and younter. For information call 920-387-7860.
March 14 – Weekend Wild Walk from 10 a.m. to noon at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Meet at the Steinke Basin Parking Lot. For information call 608-356-8301.
March 15 – Beaver trapping season closes in the Mississippi River zone. … Yellow perch season closes on Green Bay and its tributary streams and the Fox River from the mouth up to the De Pere Dam. … Ice fishing shelters must be removed from inland lakes north of Highway 64, Lake Michigan, Green Bay, Lake Superior, and Wisconsin-Michigan boundary waters by the first Sunday following March 12.
March 16-20 – Remaining spring turkey permits not issued through the permit drawing will be available for sale beginning at 10 a.m. on a first-come, first served basis through license sales outlets, and DNR service centers. In addition, licenses can be purchased on line through the DNR Web site. A complete list of units with the number of permits is available on the DNR website.
March 20 – Winter crow season closes.
March 23-26 – Upham Woods in Wisconsin Dells is offering a DNR boater safety class. For information or to sign up contact Caroline Zimmerman at 608-254-6461.
March 28 – Trout season opens on designated sections of some Lake Superior tributaries on the last Saturday in March. See the current Wisconsin Trout Fishing Regulations and Guide for more information.
