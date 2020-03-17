OUTDOORS CALENDAR

March 20 – Winter crow season closes.
March 21 – Weekend Wild Walk from 10 a.m. to noon at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Walk through the Johnson Moraine Trail. Hike is best for adults and teenagers. Meet at the Steinke Basin parking log. For information call 608-356-8301.
March 23-26 – Upham Woods in Wisconsin Dells is offering a DNR boater safety class. For information or to sign up contact Caroline Zimmerman at 608-254-6461.
March 25 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting location will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
March 28 – Weekend Wild Walk from 10 a.m. to noon at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Walk through the Uplands Trail. Hike is best for adults and teenagers. Meet at the Steinke Basin parking log. For information call 608-356-8301.
March 28 – Trout season opens on designated sections of some Lake Superior tributaries on the last Saturday in March. See the current Wisconsin Trout Fishing Regulations and Guide for more information.
March 28-29 – Waterfowl Stopover at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Stop in at any time to learn more about the peak of the spring waterfowl migration. For information call 920-387-7860.
April 1 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting location will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
April 4 – Learn About Bee Keeping from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Beekeeper Joy Carroll will introduce you to the art of keeping bees. Program is for adults. Meet at the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
April 4-5 – Turkey Tracks Weekend at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Drop in at any time to learn more about spring turkey hunting. For information call 920-387-7860.
April 8 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting location will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
April 11 – Pop-up Nature: Spring Birds, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. A naturalist-led activity from 9:30 to 10 .m. and again from 1 to 1:30 p.m. on spring birds, followed by self-guided activities you can enjoy with your family. Meet at the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
April 15 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting location will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
April 18 – Frog Safari, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Go on a nocturnal trip to the park’s kettle ponds and hike 1 ½ miles on the Johnson Moraine Trail. Bring a flashlight. Meet at the Steinke Basin parking log. For information call 608-356-8301.
April 22 – 50th Earth Day Celebration work day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the MacKenzie Center in Poynette. Come prepared with attire appropriate for outdoor work, including work gloves and rain gear. Parking and check-in will be at the Badger Den parking lot. RSVP at 608-635-8105.
April 22 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting location will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
