OUTDOORS CALENDAR

April 1 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting location will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.

April 4 – Learn About Bee Keeping from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Beekeeper Joy Carroll will introduce you to the art of keeping bees. Program is for adults. Meet at the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.

April 4-5 – Turkey Tracks Weekend at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Drop in at any time to learn more about spring turkey hunting. For information call 920-387-7860.

April 8 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting location will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.

April 11 – Pop-up Nature: Spring Birds, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. A naturalist-led activity from 9:30 to 10 .m. and again from 1 to 1:30 p.m. on spring birds, followed by self-guided activities you can enjoy with your family. Meet at the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.