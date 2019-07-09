July 11 – Stories at the Marsh: Dragonflies, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Event includes stories, activities and a walk on the boardwalk. Program for ages 6 and younger. For information call 920-387-7860.
July 11 – Photo scavenger hunt at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo from 10 to 11 a.m. Bring your camera or borrow one from the Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 11 – Meet the Bee Keepers at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo from 1 to 2 p.m. Check out the park’s bee hive at the Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 11 – Nature Investigations: Bubble-ology at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo from 1 to 3:30 p.m. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 12 – Walk on the Wildside at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo from 10 to 11 a.m. Meet at the park’s Nature Center for this family-friendly walk. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 12 – Ready, Set, Explore: Ahh, Arthropods at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Learn more about animals without backbones. Program is at the park’s Nature Center from 1 to 3:30 p.m. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 12 – Horicon Marsh Sunset Paddle from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Registration is required and there is a $15 fee. Register at www.horiconmarsh.org. For information contact Liz Herzmann at 920-387-7893.
July 12 – Friday Fireside: Night Sky at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Drop in from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the park’s north shore boat launch. Use telescopes and star apps to learn more about the night sky. Program best for ages 7 and older. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 13 – Hike the Echo Rock and Ishnala Trail at Mirror Lake State Park, located just outside of Wisconsin Dells. This 2.4-mile hike is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Meet at the Echo Rock trailhead at the top of the boat landing parking lot. For information call 608-254-2333.
July 13 – Exploration Station: Canines at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Drop in at the park’s Nature Center between 10 a.m. and noon to learn about wild canines. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 13 – Animal Feeding Day at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Stop in at the park’s Nature Center from 11 a.m. to noon to see some of the animals eat lunch. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 13 – Meet the Bee Keepers at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Check out the park’s bee hive at the Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 13 & 14 – Archery Day at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Drop in near the north shore boat launch between 12:30 and 3 p.m. to try your hand with a bow and arrow. Certified instructors will be on hand. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 13 – Wildflowers, Pollinators and Invasives at Mirror Lake State Park, located just outside Wisconsin Dells. Drop in between 1 and 3 p.m. at the beach to receive your bingo card. For information call 608-254-2333.
July 13 – Guided kayak tour at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Tour is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Registration is required. Space is limited. Kayaks are available to rent for $25 for a single or $45 for a double. Tour is best for ages 10 and older. Meet at the Chateau on the north shore. For information, to register or reserve a kayak call 608-356-8301 ext. 140.
July 13 – Smores and stories at Buckhorn State Park in Necedah. Meet at the park’s amphitheater. For information call 608-565-2789.
July 13 – International Wolf Center Presentation at Mirror Lake State Park, located just outside Wisconsin Dells. Program will be from 7 to 8 p.m. at park’s amphitheater. For information call 608-254-2333.
July 14 – Exploration Station: Bugs at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is from 10 a.m. to noon and is happening outside the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 15 – Turtle season opens statewide through Nov. 30 for those species that are not listed as endangered or threatened.
July 16 – Little Otters: Nature Treasures at Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. This scavenger hunt is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and is best for ages 4-7. For information call 920-387-7860.
July 17 – Morning Nature Walk at Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Guided walk is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Length and difficulty depends on participants. For information go to www.horiconmarsh.org.
July 17 – Nature Art at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is from 10 a.m. to noon at the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 17 – Evening Birding Hike from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Binoculars available at the front desk. For information call 920-387-7860.
Aug. 1 – Deadline to apply for wolf, bobcat, fisher and otter permits. … Deadline to apply for Upriver Winnebago system sturgeon spearing season.
Aug. 3-4 – North Freedom Rod & Gun Club Bow Shoot. Course includes 28 Mckenzie Targets. Shooting starts at 8 a.m. on both days. Club is located 2 miles south of North Freedom above Seeley Lake. Event includes 25-gun raffle at 4 p.m. on Aug. 4. For information go to http://www.northfreedomgunandbow.com.
Aug. 4 – North Freedom Rod & Gun Club Merchandise Trap Shoot. Shooting begins at 10 a.m. Club is located 2 miles south of North Freedom above Seeley Lake. Event includes 25-gun raffle at 4 p.m. on Aug. 4. For information go to http://www.northfreedomgunandbow.com.
Aug. 19-22 – Where available, bonus unit-specific antlerless deer tags for regular deer management units with a quota go on sale at 10 a.m. Tags can be purchased at the rate of one permit, per person, per day until the unit is sold out or the hunting season ends.
Aug. 20 – Deadline for successful applicants to transfer Class A Bear License to a youth hunter.
Aug. 31 – Bear dog training by pursuing bear closes. It is illegal to train dogs from April 15 through July 31 on DNR lands, unless dogs are on a leash no longer than 8 feet, except for Class 1 field trail grounds or for bear dog training on DNR lands other than state parks after July 1.
