Aug. 15 – Trail Tales: Spiders from 10 to 11 a.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Meet at the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 15 – Archery program from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. All equipment provided. Program is for ages 5 and older. For information call 920-387-7860.
Aug. 15 – Bug Someone program from noon to 3 p.m. at Buckhorn State Park in Necedah. Come to the park’s beach to learn about bugs. For information call 608-565-2789.
Aug. 15 – Guided Full Moon Paddle from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. You will need to bring your own kayak, canoe or boat to participate. Registration is required. To register or for information call 608-356-8301 ext. 140.
Aug. 16 – Walk on the Wildside from 10 to 11 a.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Meet at the park’s Nature Center for this family-friendly walk. For information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 16 – Park After Dark program from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Meet at the Roznos Meadow Parking Lot on Highway 113. For information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 17 – Learn to Geocache program from 10 to 11 a.m. at Buckhorn State Park in Necedah. Meet at the park’s amphitheater. For information call 608-565-2789.
Aug. 17 – Kayaking Tour of Mirror Lake State Park, located just outside Wisconsin Dells. Tour is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Kayak rental is available. To reserve a kayak, to register, or for information call 608-254-2333.
Aug. 17 – Exploration Station: Bugs from 10 a.m. to noon at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is happening outside the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 17 & 18 – Archery Day at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Certified instructors will be available from 12:30 to 3 p.m. near the north shore boat launch on both days. All equipment provided. For information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 17 – Hope the whooping crane visits Mirror Lake State Park, located just outside Wisconsin Dells. The International Crane Foundation presents a program on whooping cranes from 1 to 2 p.m., and Hope, the whooping crane will make an appearance. For information call 608-254-2333.
Aug. 17 – Learn to Geocache from 2 to 3 p.m. at Roche-A-Cri State in Friendship. Meet at the kiosk shelter. For information call 608-339-6881.
Aug. 17 – Guided kayak tour at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Tour is from 6 to 8 p.m. and leaves from the north shore. Registration is required. Kayak rental is available. To register, to reserve a kayak, or for information call 608-356-8301 ext. 140.
Aug. 17 – Stuck on the Rocks Rope Rescue Program from 7 to 8 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Find out what happens when there’s an emergency on the bluffs of Devil’s Lake. Program is happening outside the Chateau on the north shore. For information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 18 – Exploration Station: Fish from 10 a.m. to noon at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is happening outside the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
Aug. 18 – Roxbury Valley Trap Club 41st Annual Bruno Raffle, Merchandise Shoot and Chicken BBQ. Shooting begins at 9 a.m. Chicken BBQ begins at 11:30 a.m. The club is located midway between Highway 12 and Roxbury on Highway Y. For information call 608-643-4733.
Aug. 19-22 – Where available, bonus unit-specific antlerless deer tags for regular deer management units with a quota go on sale at 10 a.m. Tags can be purchased at the rate of one permit, per person, per day until the unit is sold out or the hunting season ends.
Aug. 20 – Deadline for successful applicants to transfer Class A Bear License to a youth hunter.
Aug. 20 – Butterflies and Dragonflies program from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. For information call 920-387-7860.
Aug. 21 – Morning Nature Walk from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. For information go to www.horiconmarsh.org.
Aug. 31 – Bear dog training by pursuing bear closes. It is illegal to train dogs from April 15 through July 31 on DNR lands, unless dogs are on a leash no longer than 8 feet, except for Class 1 field trail grounds or for bear dog training on DNR lands other than state parks after July 1.
Sept. 1 – Early teal season through Sept. 9. … Early September Canada goose hunting season open in designated areas through Sept. 15. … Mourning dove hunting season opens through Nov. 29. … Wild ginseng season opens; through Nov. 1. … Deadline for hunters with disabilities to apply to participate in a sponsored hunt.
Sept. 7 – Hook-and-line lake sturgeon season opens on designated waters through Sept. 30. See current Guide to Wisconsin Hook and Line Fishing Regulations.
Sept. 4 – Black bear hunting season opens. Runs through Oct. 8. See current black bear hunting regulations for zone and hunting method specific dates.
Sept. 14 – Archery and crossbow deer season opens through Jan. 5. … Early September Canada goose hunting season closes. … Fall turkey hunting season opens through Jan. 5 in Zones 1-5 through Nov. 22 in Zones 6-7. … Ruffed grouse season opens in the Zone A through Dec. 31. (Zone B opens Oct. 19—Dec. 8.). … Cottontail rabbit season opens in the northern zone, runs through Feb. 29. … Gray and fox squirrel season opens, runs through Jan. 31. … Fall crow season opens, runs through Nov. 15.
Sept. 14-15 – Special two-day waterfowl duck hunt. Open to youth 10 to 15 years of age who are hunter safety certified or participating in a mentored hunt; all other state license requirements are waived except for HIP registration and Canada goose permit requirements; youths must be accompanied by adult. The bag limit and tag requirements apply for the respective zone. These days overlap with open goose season in most zones so adults will also be able to shoot geese but not duck during the youth hunt.
Sept. 16 – Canada goose season opens in the North Exterior Zone and runs through Dec. 16. … Canada goose season opens in the South Exterior Zone and runs through Oct. 6. Season reopens in the South Zone Oct. 12 and runs through Dec. 1. Reopens Dec. 16 and runs through Jan. 4, 2019
Sept. 21 – Woodcock season opens through Nov. 4.
Sept. 28 – Duck season opens in the South Exterior Zone and runs through Oct. 6. Season reopens Oct. 12 and runs through Dec. 1. … Duck season opens in the Northern Zone through Nov. 26. … Duck season opens in the Mississippi River Zone and runs through Oct. 4. Season reopens Oct. 12 and runs through Dec. 3. … Canada goose season opens in the Mississippi River Subzone and runs through Oct. 4. Season reopens Oct. 12 and runs through Jan. 4.
Sept. 29 – Trout season closes the last Sunday in September on rivers flowing into Lake Superior from their mouths to the first impassable permanent barrier (unless listed otherwise in trout regulations).
Sept. 30 – Lake trout season on Lake Superior closes. … Hook-and-line sturgeon season closes on inland waters.
