You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
OUTDOORS CALENDAR
0 comments
OUTDOORS CALENDAR

OUTDOORS CALENDAR

{{featured_button_text}}
Fall buck
Travis Houslet

Jan. 4 – Walk it Off with Winter Wildlife from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Snowshoes will be available if conditions permit. For information call 920-387-7860.

Jan. 4 – Candlelight Ski, Hike and Snowshoe from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mirror Lake State Park in Wisconsin Dells. A bonfire, hot chocolate and cide and treats will be available. For information call 608-254-2333.

Jan. 4 – Southern and Mississippi River zone goose seasons close.

Jan. 5 – Ruffed grouse seasons closes in zone A (northern zone). NOTE: the season is closing this year on Jan. 5 under and emergency rule and is not reflected in printed regulations.

Jan. 5 – Late archery deer season closes. … Pheasant season closes. … Fall turkey season extension in zones 1-5 closes. … Early catch-and-release only trout season opens statewide, with exception of spring ponds and Great Lakes tributaries; artificial bait only, but barbless hooks no longer required. Season runs to midnight May 3. … Hungarian partridge season closes. … Fisher trapping season closes.

Jan. 6 – First night of a .410 league at Rio Conservation Club. League will run through the end of March (13 weeks to post 10 scores) and costs $10 and a $5 per-round fee. For information contact Jay Walters at 608-354-2435.

Jan. 8 & 9 – Free archery shooting and registration for Reedsburg Outdoor Club’s indoor archery leagues from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Reedsburg Outdoor Club. Archer leagues will start Jan. 15 and 16 and will run through March 26. Ages 4-11 will shoot from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Ages 12 and older will shoot from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., also on Wednesdays and Thursdays. For information call Mike Schonfeld at 608-616-4783, or come to the Reedsburg Outdoor Club on Jan. 8 or 9 at S2064 Luedtke Rd.

Jan. 8 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting local will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.

Jan. 9 – Stories at the Marsh: Look Again, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Program is for ages 6 and younger. For information call 920-387-7860.

Jan. 11 – Stories at the Marsh: Look Again, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Program is for ages 6 and younger. For information call 920-387-7860.

Jan. 13 – Baraboo River Chapter of Kids and Mentors Outdoors (KAMO) meeting at Rivers Edge Pub & Grub on Highway A in Wisconsin Dells. All members and anyone interested should attend.

For information contact Greg Wagner at 608-477-0641.

Jan. 15 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting local will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.

Jan. 18 – Lake Mason Lions Club Annual Fisheree, from daybreak to 3 p.m. at the Wagon Wheel boat landing on Highway 23 in Briggsville.

Tickets are $5 and available at Briggsville businesses and on the shoreline the day of the event. All raffle drawings will be at 3 p.m. at the boat landing. For information contact Randy Sus at 608-253-6567 or at randysus@gmail.com.

Jan. 18 – Ice Fishing Clinic, from noon to 4 p.m. at the MacKenzie Center in Poynette. Registration required. Event is free and open to all ages. Equipment will be provided.

Meet at the MacKenzie Center’s Badger Den before heading to a local lake around 1 p.m. It’s a free fishing weekend, so no fishing license required. Event will be canceled if ice conditions are not safe. To register call 608-635-8105.

Jan. 18 – Candlelight Hike at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon from 5 to 9 p.m. Parking at the center is limited, so consider using one of the free shuttles. A shuttle in Mayville will be located at Theiler Park at N8282 Highway TW. A shuttle will also be located at the Bethesda parking lot at 620 Washington Street in Horicon. For information go to www.horiconmarsh.org.

Jan. 18-19 – Free fishing weekend.

Jan. 19 – Mirror Lake Fisheree, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mirror Lake State Park boat landing. Tickets are $5 each, three for $10 or seven for $20 and are available the day of the event. Raffle drawing is at 3 p.m. For information contact Charles Hudzinski at 608-393-5300 or deltonsc@gmail.com.

Jan. 31 – Squirrel season closes. … Bobcat hunting and trapping season Period 2 closes.

To submit an item for the Outdoor Calendar, email Outdoors Editor Travis Houslet at thouslet@wiscnews.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OUTDOORS CALENDAR
Outdoors

OUTDOORS CALENDAR

Dec. 24 to Jan. 1 – Antlerless only Holiday Hunt Only in valid farmland units. Please see deer regulations booklet for valid units.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News