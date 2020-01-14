OUTDOORS CALENDAR

Jan. 18 – Lake Mason Lions Club Annual Fisheree, from daybreak to 3 p.m. at the Wagon Wheel boat landing on Highway 23 in Briggsville. Tickets are $5 and available at Briggsville businesses and on the shoreline the day of the event. All raffle drawings will be at 3 p.m. at the boat landing. For information contact Randy Sus at 608-253-6567 or at randysus@gmail.com.
Jan. 18 – Ice Fishing Clinic, from noon to 4 p.m. at the MacKenzie Center in Poynette. Registration required. Event is free and open to all ages. Equipment will be provided. Meet at the MacKenzie Center’s Badger Den before heading to a local lake around 1 p.m. It’s a free fishing weekend, so no fishing license required. Event will be canceled if ice conditions are not safe. To register call 608-635-8105.
Jan. 18 – Candlelight Hike at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon from 5 to 9 p.m. Parking at the center is limited, so consider using one of the free shuttles. A shuttle in Mayville will be located at Theiler Park at N8282 Highway TW. A shuttle will also be located at the Bethesda parking lot at 620 Washington Street in Horicon. For information go to www.horiconmarsh.org.
Jan. 18 – Seasonal scavenger hunt from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Bring a camera and pick up your clues and GPS unit from the Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
Jan. 18-19 – Free fishing weekend.
Jan. 19 – Mirror Lake Fisheree, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mirror Lake State Park boat landing. Tickets are $5 each, three for $10 or seven for $20 and are available the day of the event. Raffle drawing is at 3 p.m. For information contact Charles Hudzinski at 608-393-5300 or deltonsc@gmail.com.
Jan. 22 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting location will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
Jan. 25 – Back to Basics: Tracking, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center. Snowshoes available if conditions permit. Program for ages 7-11. For information call 920-387-7860.
Jan. 25 – Winter Photo Hike from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Hike will start at the Steinke basin and go up the east bluff. Bring a headlamp or flashlight since the hike back down will be twilight. Bring your camera and snowshoes if conditions permit. A limited number of snowshoes will be available. For information call 608-356-8301.
Jan. 29 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting location will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
Jan. 31 – Squirrel season closes. … Bobcat hunting and trapping season Period 2 closes.
Feb. 1 – Pop-up Nature: Animal Tracks at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Naturalist-led activity from 9:30 to 10 a.m. and again from 1 to 1:30 p.m., followed by self-guided activities you can enjoy with your family. Meet at the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
Feb. 1 – Winter Birds Bus Tour, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Registration is required and costs $15. To register go to www.horiconnmarsh.org. For information call 920-387-7860.
Feb. 1 – Candlelight Ski, Hike and Snowshoe, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mirror Lake State Park in Wisconsin Dells. Bonfires, hot chocolate, hot cider and other treats will be available. For information call 608-254-2333.
Feb. 5 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting location will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
Feb. 8 – Little Otters: Do You Want to Build a Snow-Mammal? From 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Program for ages 6 and younger. For information call 920-387-7860.
Feb. 8 – Candlelight Snowshoe and Hike, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Warming fire will be available. Bring snowshoes or borrow a pair from the park. Meet outside the Rock Elm shelter on the north shore. For information call 608-356-8301.
Feb. 9 – Full Snow Moon Hike, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. For information call 920-387-7860.
