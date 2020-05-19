OUTDOORS CALENDAR

May 20-26 – Spring turkey season Period F.
May 23 – Muskellunge season opens north of State Highway 10.
May 30 – Animal Feeding Day from 11 a.m. to noon at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Stop in the to park’s Nature Center to see the animals have lunch. For information call 608-356-8301.
May 30 – Bees and Beekeeping from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Visit the park’s bee hive and bee keepers outside the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
May 30 – Critter Corner: Owls, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Drop in at the north shore beach by the Chateau for hands-on activities, crafts and fun. For information call 608-356-8301.
May 31 – Exploration Station: Birds from 10 a.m. to noon at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Drop in outside the park’s Nature Center for bird activities. For information call 608-356-8301.
May 31 – Critter Corner: Fox from 7 to 8 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Drop at the north shore beach by the Chateau for hands-on activities. For information call 608-356-8301.
June 3 & 4 – Fishing for Dinner from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. both days at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. This two-day workshop is designed to teach you more about fishing Wisconsin waters and how to cook what you caught. Registration is required. Email naturalist Sue Johansen for registration materials. Program is for adults only and will take place at the Rock Elm Shelter near the north shore boat launch. For information call 608-356-8301.
June 6-7 – Free fishing weekend. No license or stamps required to fish inland waters or outlying Wisconsin waters of the Great Lakes and Mississippi and St. Croix rivers. All bag and size limits and other regulations apply. … State Parks Open House — free admission to all state parks, forests and trails. … Free ATV trails weekend. ATV/UTV owners can ride free; you do not need to have your machine registered in Wisconsin. Nonresident ATV/UTV owners do not need to have a trail pass on these days. All other rules apply — safety education certification is required for all UTV and ATV operators who were born on or after Jan. 1, 1988. … Free trails weekend. People participating in activities that require a state trail pass (biking, mountain biking, horseback riding, inline skating) to use state-owned and managed trails do not require a trail pass this weekend.
June 6 —Animal Feeding Day from 11 a.m. to noon at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Stop in the to park’s Nature Center to see the animals have lunch. For information call 608-356-8301.
June 6 – Bees and Beekeeping from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Visit the park’s bee hive and bee keepers outside the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
June 6 – Critter Corner: Cranes from 1 to 3 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Drop in at the north shore beach by the Chateau for hands-on activities. For information call 608-356-8301.
June 7 – Exploration Station: Spiders from 10 a.m. to noon at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Drop in outside the park’s Nature Center for activities. For information call 608-356-8301.
June 7 – Critter Corner: Deer from 1 to 3 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Drop in at the north shore near the Chateau for hands-on activities. For information call 608-356-8301.
June 16 – Yellow perch season opens on Lake Michigan.
To submit an item for the Outdoor Calendar, email Outdoors Editor Travis Houslet at thouslet@wiscnews.com.
