Nov. 29 – Mourning dove season closes.
Nov. 30 – Muskellunge season closes. … Turtle season closes.
Dec. 1 – Regular gun deer season closes. … Southern zone duck and goose seasons close. … Canada goose seasons close in the South Exterior Zone. Reopens Dec. 16-Jan. 4.
Dec. 2 – Muzzleloader deer season opens, through Dec. 11. … Lake trout season on Lake Superior opens, through Sept. 30.
Dec. 3 – Mississippi River zone duck season closes.
Dec. 4 – Weekly Nature Walk from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Meeting location varies each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
Dec. 7 – Holiday Greenery Workshop, from 9 a.m. to noon at the MacKenzie Center in Poynette. Registration required. Event costs $10. All supplies provided. To register or for information call 608-635-8105.
Dec. 7 – Hikin’ With Your Hound from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Bring your dog and hike the East Bluff Woods Trail. If you don’t have a dog, you are still welcome to join the hike, which will be about 2 to 2 ½ miles. For information call 608-356-8301.
Dec. 7 – Full Moon Hike from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Please leave your dogs at home for this hike, which will be 1 ½ to 2 miles in length. Meet at the North Shore Visitor Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
Dec. 8 – Ruffed grouse season closes in the zone B.
Dec. 10 – Spring turkey permit application deadline. … Application deadline for bear hunting kill permit.
Dec. 11 – Muzzleloader deer season closes. … Bobwhite quail season closes.
Dec. 11 – Weekly Nature Walk from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Meeting location varies each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
Dec. 12 – Stories at the Marsh: Evergreen Magic, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Program for ages 6 and younger. For information call 920-387-7860.
Dec. 12 – Full Cold Moon Hike from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. For information call 920-387-7860.
Dec. 12-15 – Antlerless-only firearm hunt.
Dec. 14 – Owl Prowl from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Presentation featuring live owls in auditorium, followed by a walk to Indermuehle Island to call for owls. For information call 920-387-7860.
Dec. 16 – Canada goose seasons reopens in the Southern Exterior Zone through Jan. 4.
Dec. 18 – Weekly Nature Walk from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Meeting location varies each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
Dec. 24 to Jan. 1 – Antlerless only Holiday Hunt Only in valid farmland units. Please see deer regulations booklet for valid units.
Jan. 1 – First Day Hike from noon to 2 p.m. at Mirror Lake State Park in Wisconsin Dells. Go on a 2-mile hike through the park. Bring winter boots, snowshoes and hiking poles. Meet at the beach picnic area. For information call 608-254-2333.
Jan. 1 – First Day Hike from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Roche-A-Cri State Park in Friendship. Hot drinks and cookies provided after the hike. Meet at the winter lot on Czech Ave. For information call 608-339-6881.
Jan. 1 – First Day Hike from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Buckhorn State Park in Necedah. Meet at south shelter parking lot. Hot drinks and treats will be available after the hike. For information call 608-565-2789.
Jan. 1 – First Day Hike from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Bring a flashlight and snowshoes. Snowshoes will be available to be loaned out. Meet at the Steinke Basin parking lot on Highway DL. For information call 608-356-8301.
Jan. 4 – Walk it Off with Winter Wildlife from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Snowshoes will be available if conditions permit. For information call 920-387-7860.
Jan. 4 – Candlelight Ski, Hike and Snowshoe from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mirror Lake State Park in Wisconsin Dells. A bonfire, hot chocolate and cide and treats will be available. For information call 608-254-2333.
Jan. 8 & 9 – Free archery shooting and registration for Reedsburg Outdoor Club’s indoor archery leagues from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Reedsburg Outdoor Club. Archer leagues will start Jan. 15 and 16 and will run through March 26. Ages 4-11 will shoot from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Ages 12 and older will shoot from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., also on Wednesdays and Thursdays. For information call Mike Schonfeld at 608-616-4783, or come to the Reedsburg Outdoor Club on Jan. 8 or 9 at S2064 Luedtke Rd.
Jan. 18 – Lake Mason Lions Club Annual Fisheree, from daybreak to 3 p.m. at the Wagon Wheel boat landing on Highway 23 in Briggsville. Tickets are $5 and available at Briggsville businesses and on the shoreline the day of the event. All raffle drawings will be at 3 p.m. at the boat landing. For information contact Randy Sus at 608-253-6567 or at randysus@gmail.com.
