OUTDOORS CALENDAR

Jan. 31 – Squirrel season closes. … Bobcat hunting and trapping season Period 2 closes.
Feb. 1 – Pop-up Nature: Animal Tracks at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Naturalist-led activity from 9:30 to 10 a.m. and again from 1 to 1:30 p.m., followed by self-guided activities you can enjoy with your family. Meet at the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
Feb. 1 – Winter Birds Bus Tour, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Registration is required and costs $15. To register go to www.horiconnmarsh.org. For information call 920-387-7860.
Feb. 1 – Candlelight Ski, Hike and Snowshoe, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mirror Lake State Park in Wisconsin Dells. Bonfires, hot chocolate, hot cider and other treats will be available. For information call 608-254-2333.
Feb. 5 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting location will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
Feb. 8 – Lake Winnebago Sturgeon Spearing Season opens. Season runs for 16 days (Feb. 23) or until the harvest level is reached. Season hours are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. The season will close after one day if one of the harvest caps is reached. Sturgeon must be registered by 2 p.m. the day they are harvested. There are separate, annual spearing seasons for Lake Winnebago and for the system’s upriver lakes of Butte des Mort, Winneconne and Poygan. Previously the upriver season occurred only once every five years but was open to anyone who wanted to participate in it and bought a license. Spearers who wanted to participate in the upriver lakes season had to submit an application by Aug. 1. Licenses for the upcoming season must have been purchased by Oct. 31 of the previous year.
Feb. 8 – Little Otters: Do You Want to Build a Snow-Mammal? From 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Program for ages 6 and younger. For information call 920-387-7860.
Feb. 8 – Candlelight Snowshoe and Hike, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Warming fire will be available. Bring snowshoes or borrow a pair from the park. Meet outside the Rock Elm shelter on the north shore. For information call 608-356-8301.
Feb. 9 – Full Snow Moon Hike, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. For information call 920-387-7860.
You have free articles remaining.
Feb. 12 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting location will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
Feb. 13 – Stories at the Marsh: Do Frogs Drink Hot Chocolate? at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Program is for ages 6 and younger and runs from 10 to 11 a.m. For information call 920-387-7860.
Feb. 15 – Oxford Lions Fisheree, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Oxford Mill Pond. Kids fishing tournament from 1 to 2 p.m. Hourly prizes for each species and largest fish. Event includes food, refreshments and raffles.
Feb. 15 – Coyote trapping season closes. … Raccoon trapping and hunting seasons closes. … Red and gray fox gun and trapping seasons close.
Feb. 15 – Wild Women Winter Workshop from 8 a.m. to noon at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Hands-on program for women ages 18 and older, focusing on outdoor skills. Registration required. Program cost $20. For information go to www.horiconmarsh.org.
Feb. 15 – Eagle Adventure Bus Tour from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Meet at the center and take a guided bus tour to areas that have held bald eagles in the past. Bring warm clothes and binoculars. Spotting scores will be available. Registration required. Program costs $15. For information go to www.horiconmarsh.org.
Feb. 15 – Winter Twilight Walk or Snowshoe from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Not pets allowed. Hike will be just over 2 miles and could be icy. Meet at the Steinke Basin parking log. For information call 608-356-8301.
Feb. 20 – Sauk County Pheasants Forever Banquet at Glacier Canyon Lodge and Conference Center at the Wilderness Resort in Lake Delton. Cocktails at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Free youth gun drawing for ages 17 and younger. Raffle tickets available to purchase the night of the event. For information or to purchase banquet tickets contact Becky Benson at 608-963-3341 or saukcopheasantsforever97@gmail.com.
Feb. 20 – Ice fishing shelters must be removed from Wisconsin-Iowa boundary waters.
Feb. 23 – Lake Winnebago Sturgeon Spearing Season closes unless season closes early due to harvest caps being reached.
Feb. 28 – Cottontail rabbit season closes in northern and southern zones.
To submit an item for the Outdoor Calendar, email Outdoors Editor Travis Houslet at thouslet@wiscnews.com.