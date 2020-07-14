OUTDOORS CALENDAR

Aug. 1 — Whiskers for Walleye Catfish Tournament at Lake Redstone in LaValle. Fishing will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entry fee is $10 the morning of the event. Advance registration will be available at several area businesses. Teams are a single person, but can also include a youth age 15 and younger free of charge. Entrants must check in with officials at the north end boat launch no later than 8 a.m. before fishing. Catfish and bullheads are eligible (3 each for 6 fish total). All fish must be alive to count. Prizes will go to the top three teams and for the biggest catfish. Remaining money will be donated to fun walleye stocking in Lake Redstone. For information contact Nick at 815-904-5074 or look for the event on Facebook.