OUTDOORS CALENDAR

Aug. 1 — Whiskers for Walleye Catfish Tournament at Lake Redstone in LaValle. Fishing will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entry fee is $10 the morning of the event. Advance registration will be available at several area businesses. Teams are a single person, but can also include a youth age 15 and younger free of charge. Entrants must check in with officials at the north end boat launch no later than 8 a.m. before fishing. Catfish and bullheads are eligible (3 each for 6 fish total). All fish must be alive to count. Prizes will go to the top three teams and for the biggest catfish. Remaining money will be donated to fun walleye stocking in Lake Redstone. For information contact Nick at 815-904-5074 or look for the event on Facebook.
Aug. 1 — Deadline to apply for wolf, bobcat, fisher and otter permits. … Deadline to apply for Upriver Winnebago system sturgeon spearing season.
Sept. 1-9 — Statewide early teal season.
Sept. 1-15 — Early Canada goose season.
Sept. 1-Nov. 29 — Statewide mourning dove season.
Sept. 9-Oct. 13 — Bear season. Regulations vary depending on zone and method of hunting. Check regulations.
Sept. 12-Jan. 3 — Archery and crossbow deer season. … Zones 1-5 fall turkey season. … Zone A ruffed grouse season.
Sept. 12-Nov. 19 — Statewide crow season.
Sept. 12-Nov. 20 — Zones 6-7 fall turkey season.
Sept. 12-Jan. 31 — Statewide squirrel season.
Sept 12-Feb. 28 — Northern zone cottontail rabbit season.
Sept. 16-Dec. 16 — Northern zone Canada goose season.
Sept. 16-Oct. 11 — Southern zone Canada goose season.
Oct. 17-Dec. 8 — Zone B ruffed grouse season.
Oct. 17-Dec. 9 — Statewide bobwhite quail season.
Oct. 17-Jan. 3 — Statewide pheasant season. … Statewide Hungarian partridge season. Season is closed in Clark, Marathon and Taylor counties.
Oct. 17-Feb. 28 — Southern zone cottontail rabbit season.
Sept. 19-20 — Statewide youth waterfowl hunt.
Sept. 19-Nov. 2 — Statewide woodcock season.
Sept. 26-Nov. 24 — North zone duck season opens.
Oct. 3-11 — Mississippi River subzone Canada goose season. … South zone and Mississippi River zone duck season.
Oct. 10-11 — Statewide youth deer hunt.
Oct. 17-Dec. 6 — Southern zone Canada goose season reopens. … South zone and Mississippi River zone duck season reopens.
Oct. 17-Jan. 5 — Mississippi River subzone Canada goose season reopens.
Nov. 21-29 — Gun deer season.
