Sept. 19 – Stories at the Marsh: Sandhill Cranes from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center. Program for ages 6 and younger. For information call 920-387-7860.
Sept. 21 – Kayak tour of Mirror Lake State Park in Wisconsin Dells. Tour will go from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and is limited to 10 kayaks. Register at the park office. Meet at the boat landing. For information call 608-254-2333.
Sept. 21 – Meet the Bee Keepers from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program happens outside the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
Sept. 21 – Woodcock season opens through Nov. 4.
Sept. 22 – Dells Rifle Club annual trap shoot, starting at 9 a.m. Club is located at 760 Gulch Ave. in Wisconsin Dells. For information call 608-254-2489.
Sept. 22 – Exploration Station: Canines from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Drop in at the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
Sept. 25 – Weekly Nature Walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting locations vary. For information go to the center’s Facebook page or call 920-387-7860.
Sept. 28 – Duck season opens in the South Exterior Zone and runs through Oct. 6. Season reopens Oct. 12 and runs through Dec. 1. … Duck season opens in the Northern Zone through Nov. 26. … Duck season opens in the Mississippi River Zone and runs through Oct. 4. Season reopens Oct. 12 and runs through Dec. 3. … Canada goose season opens in the Mississippi River Subzone and runs through Oct. 4. Season reopens Oct. 12 and runs through Jan. 4.
Sept. 28 – Wild Women Workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center. Program open to women ages 18 and older. Register is required. Program costs $20. For information and to register go to www.horiconmarsh.org.
Sept. 28 – Critter Corner: Snakes at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Drop in at the park’s north shore beach between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. For information go to 608-356-8301.
Sept. 28 – Meet the Bee Keepers from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program happens outside the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
Sept. 28 – Fall Festival from 1 to 5 p.m. at Roche-A-Cri State Park in Friendship. Enjoy fall activities. Free park admission. For information call 608-339-6881.
Sept. 28 – Universe in the Park from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program best for agates 10 and older. Meet at the Rock Elm Shelter on the north shore. For information call 608-356-8301.
Sept. 29 – Trout season closes the last Sunday in September on rivers flowing into Lake Superior from their mouths to the first impassable permanent barrier (unless listed otherwise in trout regulations).
Sept. 29 – Exploration Station: Tracks, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is happening outside the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
Sept. 30 – Lake trout season on Lake Superior closes. … Hook-and-line sturgeon season closes on inland waters.
Oct. 6 – Sporting clays shoot from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rio Conservation Club. For information call 608-212-9657.
Oct. 10 – Joint trapping auction for the Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area and Horicon National Wildlife Refuge will be held at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center in Horicon. Door open at 5 p.m. to allow trappers to review information and ask question. Auction will begin at 6 p.m. There will be 10 wetland units offered for the Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area, and 11 unites available for the Horicon National Wildlife Refuge. For information contact Chris Cole at 920-210-1641 or Sadie O’Dell at 920-387-6505.
Oct. 14 – Baraboo River Chapter of Kids and Mentors Outdoors (KAMO) will hold its October meeting at Rivers Edge Pub & Grub in Wisconsin Dells beginning at 7 p.m. All members and anyone interested should attend. For information contact Greg Wagner at 608-477-0641.
Oct. 26 – Friends of the MacKenzie Center Fundraising Banquet at the MacKenzie Center Main Lodge in Poynette. Social hour and raffles at 5 p.m. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 each and must be purchased by Oct. 18. Seating is limited. To purchase tickets or for information go to www.friendsofmackenzie.org or call 608-358-1708.
