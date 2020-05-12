OUTDOORS CALENDAR

June 3 & 4 – Fishing for Dinner from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. both days at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. This two-day workshop is designed to teach you more about fishing Wisconsin waters and how to cook what you caught. Registration is required. Email naturalist Sue Johansen for registration materials. Program is for adults only and will take place at the Rock Elm Shelter near the north shore boat launch. For information call 608-356-8301.

June 6-7 – Free Funm Weekend in Wisconsin. Not state park admission stickers or trail passes are required June 6-7. It’s also a free fishing weekend, allowing people to fish without a licence or state trout stamps.

June 6—Animal Feeding Day from 11 a.m. to noon at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Stop in the to park’s Nature Center to see the animals have lunch. For information call 608-356-8301.

June 6 – Bees and Beekeeping from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Visit the park’s bee hive and bee keepers outside the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.