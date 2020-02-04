OUTDOORS CALENDAR

Feb. 8 – Lake Winnebago Sturgeon Spearing Season opens. Season runs for 16 days (Feb. 23) or until the harvest level is reached. Season hours are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. The season will close after one day if one of the harvest caps is reached. Sturgeon must be registered by 2 p.m. the day they are harvested. There are separate, annual spearing seasons for Lake Winnebago and for the system’s upriver lakes of Butte des Mort, Winneconne and Poygan. Previously the upriver season occurred only once every five years but was open to anyone who wanted to participate in it and bought a license. Spearers who wanted to participate in the upriver lakes season had to submit an application by Aug. 1. Licenses for the upcoming season must have been purchased by Oct. 31 of the previous year.