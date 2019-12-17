OUTDOORS CALENDAR

Dec. 24 to Jan. 1 – Antlerless only Holiday Hunt Only in valid farmland units. Please see deer regulations booklet for valid units.
Dec. 25 – Bobcat hunting and trapping season closes in Period 1.
Dec. 26 – Period 2 hunting and trapping season opens for bobcat north of Hwy. 64 through Jan. 31.
Dec. 31 – Frog season closes.
Jan. 1 – First Day Hike from noon to 2 p.m. at Mirror Lake State Park in Wisconsin Dells. Go on a 2-mile hike through the park. Bring winter boots, snowshoes and hiking poles. Meet at the beach picnic area. For information call 608-254-2333.
Jan. 1 – First Day Hike from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Roche-A-Cri State Park in Friendship. Hot drinks and cookies provided after the hike. Meet at the winter lot on Czech Ave. For information call 608-339-6881.
Jan. 1 – First Day Hike from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Buckhorn State Park in Necedah. Meet at south shelter parking lot. Hot drinks and treats will be available after the hike. For information call 608-565-2789.
Jan. 1 – First Day Hike from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Bring a flashlight and snowshoes. Snowshoes will be available to be loaned out. Meet at the Steinke Basin parking lot on Highway DL. For information call 608-356-8301.
Jan. 4 – Walk it Off with Winter Wildlife from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Snowshoes will be available if conditions permit. For information call 920-387-7860.
Jan. 4 – Candlelight Ski, Hike and Snowshoe from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mirror Lake State Park in Wisconsin Dells. A bonfire, hot chocolate and cide and treats will be available. For information call 608-254-2333.
Jan. 4 – Southern and Mississippi River zone goose seasons close.
Jan. 5 – Ruffed grouse seasons closes in zone A (northern zone). NOTE: the season is closing this year on Jan. 5 under and emergency rule and is not reflected in printed regulations.
Jan. 5 – Late archery deer season closes. … Pheasant season closes. … Fall turkey season extension in zones 1-5 closes. … Early catch-and-release only trout season opens statewide, with exception of spring ponds and Great Lakes tributaries; artificial bait only, but barbless hooks no longer required. Season runs to midnight May 3. … Hungarian partridge season closes. … Fisher trapping season closes.
Jan. 6 – First night of a .410 league at Rio Conservation Club. League will run through the end of March (13 weeks to post 10 scores) and costs $10 and a $5 per-round fee. For information contact Jay Walters at 608-354-2435.
Jan. 8 & 9 – Free archery shooting and registration for Reedsburg Outdoor Club’s indoor archery leagues from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Reedsburg Outdoor Club. Archer leagues will start Jan. 15 and 16 and will run through March 26. Ages 4-11 will shoot from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Ages 12 and older will shoot from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., also on Wednesdays and Thursdays. For information call Mike Schonfeld at 608-616-4783, or come to the Reedsburg Outdoor Club on Jan. 8 or 9 at S2064 Luedtke Rd.
Jan. 8 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting local will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
Jan. 9 – Stories at the Marsh: Look Again, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Program is for ages 6 and younger. For information call 920-387-7860.
Jan. 11 – Stories at the Marsh: Look Again, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Program is for ages 6 and younger. For information call 920-387-7860.
Jan. 13 – Baraboo River Chapter of Kids and Mentors Outdoors (KAMO) meeting at Rivers Edge Pub & Grub on Highway A in Wisconsin Dells. All members and anyone interested should attend. For information contact Greg Wagner at 608-477-0641.
Jan. 15 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting local will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
Jan. 18 – Lake Mason Lions Club Annual Fisheree, from daybreak to 3 p.m. at the Wagon Wheel boat landing on Highway 23 in Briggsville. Tickets are $5 and available at Briggsville businesses and on the shoreline the day of the event. All raffle drawings will be at 3 p.m. at the boat landing. For information contact Randy Sus at 608-253-6567 or at randysus@gmail.com.
Jan. 18 – Ice Fishing Clinic, from noon to 4 p.m. at the MacKenzie Center in Poynette. Registration required. Event is free and open to all ages. Equipment will be provided. Meet at the MacKenzie Center’s Badger Den before heading to a local lake around 1 p.m. It’s a free fishing weekend, so no fishing license required. Event will be canceled if ice conditions are not safe. To register call 608-635-8105.
Jan. 18 – Candlelight Hike at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon from 5 to 9 p.m. Parking at the center is limited, so consider using one of the free shuttles. A shuttle in Mayville will be located at Theiler Park at N8282 Highway TW. A shuttle will also be located at the Bethesda parking lot at 620 Washington Street in Horicon. For information go to www.horiconmarsh.org.
Jan. 18-19 – Free fishing weekend.
Jan. 19 – Mirror Lake Fisheree, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mirror Lake State Park boat landing. Tickets are $5 each, three for $10 or seven for $20 and are available the day of the event. Raffle drawing is at 3 p.m. For information contact Charles Hudzinski at 608-393-5300 or deltonsc@gmail.com.
Jan. 31 – Squirrel season closes. … Bobcat hunting and trapping season Period 2 closes.
To submit an item for the Outdoor Calendar, email Outdoors Editor Travis Houslet at thouslet@wiscnews.com.