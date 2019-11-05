Nov. 9 – Nature Trivia Walk at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Drop in at the Nature Center to pick up a clue card and head down an easy trail to look for trivia signs along the way. For information call 608-356-8301.
Nov. 11 – Next monthly meeting for the Baraboo River Chapter of Kids and Mentors Outdoors (KAMO), beginning at 7 p.m. at the Rivers Edge Pub and Grub on Highway A in Wisconsin Dells. All members and anyone interested should attend. For information contact Greg Wagner at 608-477-0641.
Nov. 13 – Weekly Nature Walk from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Meeting location varies each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
Nov. 15 – Trout and salmon fishing closes on downstream section of Lake Superior tributaries that remained open after Sept. 30. (see current trout fishing regulations for stream sections). … Fall crow season closes.
Nov. 20 – Weekly Nature Walk from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Meeting location varies each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
Nov. 21 – Stories at the Marsh: Turkeys, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Program for ages 6 and younger. For information call 920-387-7860.
Nov. 22 – Fall turkey hunting season closes in zones 6 & 7.
Nov. 23 – Regular gun deer season open through Dec. 1.
Nov. 23 – Shinrin-yoku: Forest Bathing Walk, from 10 a.m. to noon at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. This hike is for adults. Meet at the East Bluff Trailhead on the north shore. For information call 608-356-8301.
Nov. 26 – Duck season closes in the north zone.
Nov. 29 – Mourning dove season closes.
Nov. 30 – Muskellunge season closes. … Turtle season closes.
