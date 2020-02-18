OUTDOORS CALENDAR

March 12 & 14 – Stories at the Marsh: Spring Forward, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Program for ages 6 and younter. For information call 920-387-7860.

March 14 – Weekend Wild Walk from 10 a.m. to noon at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Meet at the Steinke Basin Parking Lot. For information call 608-356-8301.

March 15 – Beaver trapping season closes in the Mississippi River zone. … Yellow perch season closes on Green Bay and its tributary streams and the Fox River from the mouth up to the De Pere Dam. … Ice fishing shelters must be removed from inland lakes north of Highway 64, Lake Michigan, Green Bay, Lake Superior, and Wisconsin-Michigan boundary waters by the first Sunday following March 12.

March 16-20 – Remaining spring turkey permits not issued through the permit drawing will be available for sale beginning at 10 a.m. on a first-come, first served basis through license sales outlets, and DNR service centers. In addition, licenses can be purchased on line through the DNR Web site. A complete list of units with the number of permits is available on the DNR website.

March 20 – Winter crow season closes.