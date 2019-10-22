Oct. 26 – Muskrat season statewide opens through March 8. … Mink season in the north, south and Winnebago zones opens through March 5.
Oct. 26 – Friends of the MacKenzie Center Fundraising Banquet at the MacKenzie Center Main Lodge in Poynette. Social hour and raffles at 5 p.m. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 each and must be purchased by Oct. 18. Seating is limited. To purchase tickets or for information go to www.friendsofmackenzie.org or call 608-358-1708.
Oct. 26 – Candlelight Halloween Hike at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Go on a 1-mile torch-lit hike and show off your costume by the campfire. Also find out about spiders and make some spider crafts to take home. Event is held at the Chateau on the north shore. For information call 608-356-8301.
Oct. 30 – Weekly Nature Walk from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Meeting locations vary. For information call 920-387-7860.
Oct. 31 – Dells Rifle Club Fall Gun and Sporting Collectibles Show, 4 to 10 p.m. at Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells. For information contact Adam Watson at 608-697-0644.
Oct. 31 – Lake trout season closes on waters of Green Bay and Lake Michigan and their tributaries. … Deadline to purchase Lake Winnebago system sturgeon spearing licenses.
Nov. 1 – Wild ginseng season closes.
Nov. 2 – Beaver trapping season opens in the northwest zone (A), northeast zone (B) through April 30 and in the southern zone (C) through March 31. … Otter trapping season opens in all zones and runs through April 30 in the North zone and through March 31 in the Central zone and South zone.
Nov. 2 – Candlelight Hike and Campfire at the MacKenzie Center in Poynette. Event is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Illuminated trail begins at the MacKenzie Center Lodge. For information call 608-635-8105.
Nov. 4 – Woodcock season closes.
Nov. 6 – Weekly Nature Walk from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Meeting locations vary. For information call 920-387-7860.
Nov. 9 – Nature Trivia Walk at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Drop in at the Nature Center to pick up a clue card and head down an easy trail to look for trivia signs along the way. For information call 608-356-8301.
Nov. 15 – Trout and salmon fishing closes on downstream section of Lake Superior tributaries that remained open after Sept. 30. (see current trout fishing regulations for stream sections). … Fall crow season closes.
Nov. 22 – Fall turkey hunting season closes in zones 6 & 7.
Nov. 23 – Regular gun deer season open through Dec. 1.
Nov. 26 – Duck season closes in the north zone.
Nov. 29 – Mourning dove season closes.
Nov. 30 – Muskellunge season closes. … Turtle season closes.
