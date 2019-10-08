Oct. 10 – Joint trapping auction for the Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area and Horicon National Wildlife Refuge will be held at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center in Horicon. Door open at 5 p.m. to allow trappers to review information and ask question. Auction will begin at 6 p.m. There will be 10 wetland units offered for the Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area, and 11 unites available for the Horicon National Wildlife Refuge. For information contact Chris Cole at 920-210-1641 or Sadie O’Dell at 920-387-6505.
Oct. 12 – Duck season in the southern and Mississippi River zones reopens through Dec. 1 in southern zone and Dec. 3 in Mississippi River zone. … Canada goose season in the south exterior zone and Mississippi River subzone reopens through Dec. 1 in the southern zone and Jan. 4 in the Mississippi River zone.
Oct. 12 – Exploration Station: Tracks at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Drop in at the park’s Nature Center between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. For information call 608-356-8301.
Oct. 12-13 – Horicon Marsh Archaeological Festival at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Program is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. For information call 920-387-7860.
Oct. 12 – Universe in the Park at Mirror Lake State Park in Wisconsin Dells. Program is from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Dusk Blue Water Bay Shelter. For information call 608-254-2333.
Oct. 13 – Exploration Station: Rocks at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo Drop in at the park’s Nature Center between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. For information call 608-356-8301.
Oct. 14 – Baraboo River Chapter of Kids and Mentors Outdoors (KAMO) will hold its October meeting at Rivers Edge Pub & Grub in Wisconsin Dells beginning at 7 p.m. All members and anyone interested should attend. For information contact Greg Wagner at 608-477-0641.
Oct. 15 – Inland trout season closes.
Oct. 16 – Weekly Nature Walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting locations vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
Oct. 17 – Stories at the Marsh: Leaves at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon from 10 to 11 a.m. Program is for ages 6 and younger. For information call 920-387-7860.
Oct. 19 – Pheasant season opens at 9 a.m.; runs through Jan. 6. … Ruffed grouse in the zone B opens through Dec. 8. (zone A closes Dec. 31). … Bobwhite quail season opens at noon through Dec. 11. … Hungarian partridge season opens at 9 a.m. through Jan. 6. … Cottontail rabbit opens in southern zone at noon through Feb. 29. … Raccoon gun and trapping for state residents opens through Feb. 15. … Red and gray fox hunting and trapping opens through Feb. 15. … Period 1 hunting and trapping season for bobcat north of Hwy. 64 through Dec. 25. … Coyote trapping season opens through Feb. 15. … Fisher trapping season opens in various zones, through Dec. 31.
Oct. 26 – Muskrat season statewide opens through March 8. … Mink season in the north, south and Winnebago zones opens through March 5.
Oct. 26 – Friends of the MacKenzie Center Fundraising Banquet at the MacKenzie Center Main Lodge in Poynette. Social hour and raffles at 5 p.m. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 each and must be purchased by Oct. 18. Seating is limited. To purchase tickets or for information go to www.friendsofmackenzie.org or call 608-358-1708.
Oct. 31 – Lake trout season closes on waters of Green Bay and Lake Michigan and their tributaries. … Deadline to purchase Lake Winnebago system sturgeon spearing licenses.
