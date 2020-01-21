OUTDOORS CALENDAR

Jan. 25 – Back to Basics: Tracking, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center. Snowshoes available if conditions permit. Program for ages 7-11. For information call 920-387-7860.
Jan. 25 – Winter Photo Hike from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Hike will start at the Steinke basin and go up the east bluff. Bring a headlamp or flashlight since the hike back down will be twilight. Bring your camera and snowshoes if conditions permit. A limited number of snowshoes will be available. For information call 608-356-8301.
Jan. 29 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting location will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
Jan. 31 – Squirrel season closes. … Bobcat hunting and trapping season Period 2 closes.
Feb. 1 – Pop-up Nature: Animal Tracks at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Naturalist-led activity from 9:30 to 10 a.m. and again from 1 to 1:30 p.m., followed by self-guided activities you can enjoy with your family. Meet at the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
Feb. 1 – Winter Birds Bus Tour, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Registration is required and costs $15. To register go to www.horiconnmarsh.org. For information call 920-387-7860.
Feb. 1 – Candlelight Ski, Hike and Snowshoe, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mirror Lake State Park in Wisconsin Dells. Bonfires, hot chocolate, hot cider and other treats will be available. For information call 608-254-2333.
Feb. 5 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting location will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
Feb. 8 – Lake Winnebago Sturgeon Spearing Season opens. Season runs for 16 days (Feb. 23) or until the harvest level is reached. Season hours are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. The season will close after one day if one of the harvest caps is reached. Sturgeon must be registered by 2 p.m. the day they are harvested. There are separate, annual spearing seasons for Lake Winnebago and for the system’s upriver lakes of Butte des Mort, Winneconne and Poygan. Previously the upriver season occurred only once every five years but was open to anyone who wanted to participate in it and bought a license. Spearers who wanted to participate in the upriver lakes season had to submit an application by Aug. 1. Licenses for the upcoming season must have been purchased by Oct. 31 of the previous year.
Feb. 8 – Little Otters: Do You Want to Build a Snow-Mammal? From 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Program for ages 6 and younger. For information call 920-387-7860.
Feb. 8 – Candlelight Snowshoe and Hike, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Warming fire will be available. Bring snowshoes or borrow a pair from the park. Meet outside the Rock Elm shelter on the north shore. For information call 608-356-8301.
Feb. 9 – Full Snow Moon Hike, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. For information call 920-387-7860.
Feb. 12 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting location will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
Feb. 13 – Stories at the Marsh: Do Frogs Drink Hot Chocolate? at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Program is for ages 6 and younger and runs from 10 to 11 a.m. For information call 920-387-7860.
Feb. 15 – Oxford Lions Fisheree, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Oxford Mill Pond. Kids fishing tournament from 1 to 2 p.m. Hourly prizes for each species and largest fish. Event includes food, refreshments and raffles.
Feb. 15 – Coyote trapping season closes. … Raccoon trapping and hunting seasons closes. … Red and gray fox gun and trapping seasons close.
Feb. 15 – Wild Women Winter Workshop from 8 a.m. to noon at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Hands-on program for women ages 18 and older, focusing on outdoor skills. Registration required. Program cost $20. For information go to www.horiconmarsh.org.
Feb. 15 – Eagle Adventure Bus Tour from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Meet at the center and take a guided bus tour to areas that have held bald eagles in the past. Bring warm clothes and binoculars. Spotting scores will be available. Registration required. Program costs $15. For information go to www.horiconmarsh.org.
Feb. 15 – Winter Twilight Walk or Snowshoe from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Not pets allowed. Hike will be just over 2 miles and could be icy. Meet at the Steinke Basin parking log. For information call 608-356-8301.
Feb. 20 – Ice fishing shelters must be removed from Wisconsin-Iowa boundary waters.
Feb. 23 – Lake Winnebago Sturgeon Spearing Season closes unless season closes early due to harvest caps being reached.
Feb. 28 – Cottontail rabbit season closes in northern and southern zones.
