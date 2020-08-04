OUTDOORS CALENDAR

Aug. 17 – Fall bonus wild turkey harvest authorizations will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Turkey permit availability will be posted on the wild turkey page of the DNR website.
Aug. 19-22 – Where available, bonus unit-specific antlerless deer tags for regular deer management units with a quota go on sale at 10 a.m. Tags can be purchased at the rate of one permit, per person, per day until the unit is sold out or the hunting season ends.
Aug. 20 – Deadline for successful applicants to transfer Class A Bear License to a youth hunter.
Sept. 1-9 — Statewide early teal season.
Sept. 1-15 — Early Canada goose season.
Sept. 1-Nov. 29 — Statewide mourning dove season.
Sept. 9-Oct. 13 — Bear season. Regulations vary depending on zone and method of hunting. Check regulations.
Sept. 12-Jan. 3 — Archery and crossbow deer season. … Zones 1-5 fall turkey season. … Zone A ruffed grouse season.
Sept. 12-Nov. 19 — Statewide crow season.
Sept. 12-Nov. 20 — Zones 6-7 fall turkey season.
Sept. 12-Jan. 31 — Statewide squirrel season.
Sept 12-Feb. 28 — Northern zone cottontail rabbit season.
Sept. 16-Dec. 16 — Northern zone Canada goose season.
Sept. 16-Oct. 11 — Southern zone Canada goose season.
Oct. 17-Dec. 8 — Zone B ruffed grouse season.
Oct. 17-Dec. 9 — Statewide bobwhite quail season.
Oct. 17-Jan. 3 — Statewide pheasant season. … Statewide Hungarian partridge season. Season is closed in Clark, Marathon and Taylor counties.
Oct. 17-Feb. 28 — Southern zone cottontail rabbit season.
Sept. 19-20 — Statewide youth waterfowl hunt.
Sept. 19-Nov. 2 — Statewide woodcock season.
Sept. 26-Nov. 24 — North zone duck season opens.
Oct. 3-11 — Mississippi River subzone Canada goose season. … South zone and Mississippi River zone duck season.
Oct. 10-11 — Statewide youth deer hunt.
Oct. 17-Dec. 6 — Southern zone Canada goose season reopens. … South zone and Mississippi River zone duck season reopens.
Oct. 17-Jan. 5 — Mississippi River subzone Canada goose season reopens.
Nov. 21-29 — Gun deer season.
To submit an item for the Outdoor Calendar, email Outdoors Editor Travis Houslet at thouslet@wiscnews.com.
