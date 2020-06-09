OUTDOORS CALENDAR

July 3 — Guided kayak tour at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Tour goes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and will leave from the north shore. Space is limited. Registration is required. Kayaks are available to rent, $25 for a single or $45 for a double. Program is for ages 10 and older. To register or reserve a kayak, call 608-356-8301 ext. 140.

July 4 — Outdoor Skills Weekend: Fire Knots and Ropes, from 10 to 11 a.m. Roche-A-Cri State Park in Friendship. Stop at the park office picnic area to practice your fire-building skills, learn the best fires for cooking and how to tie knots. For information call 608-339-6881.

July 4 — Animal Feeding Day from 11 a.m. to noon at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Watch the animals that live in the park’s Nature Center have lunch. For information call 608-356-8301.

July 4 — Bees and Beekeeping from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Check out the Nature Center’s bee hive and visit with the bee keepers. For information call 608-356-8301.

July 4 — Critter Corner: Racoons from 1 to 3 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Drop in at the North Shore Beach by the Chateau. For information call 608-356-8301.