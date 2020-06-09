OUTDOORS CALENDAR

June 13 — Badgerland SCI Chapter Annual Sporting Clay Shoot at the Rio Conservation Club from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Club is located west of Rio at W5950 Gorman Road. Lunch and raffles available. For information contact Tim Jacobson at 608-432-1048.
June 16 – Yellow perch season opens on Lake Michigan.
July 1 — Nature Art program at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo from. Program is happening at the park’s Nature Center from 10 a.m. to noon. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 1 — Reading Scavenger Hunt from 1 to 4 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Stop at the park’s Nature Center to pick up your clues. Program is self-guided and designed for kids and families. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 2 — Nature Quest from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Stop in at the park’s Nature Center to pick up the questing clues. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 2 — Bees and Beekeeping from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Check out the Nature Center’s bee hive and visit with the bee keepers. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 3 — Bluffcraft: A Minecraft Adventure from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Participants will go on quests, explore nature and use nature items to bring your favorite video game to life. Start at the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 3 — Guided kayak tour at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Tour goes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and will leave from the north shore. Space is limited. Registration is required. Kayaks are available to rent, $25 for a single or $45 for a double. Program is for ages 10 and older. To register or reserve a kayak, call 608-356-8301 ext. 140.
July 4 — Outdoor Skills Weekend: Fire Knots and Ropes, from 10 to 11 a.m. Roche-A-Cri State Park in Friendship. Stop at the park office picnic area to practice your fire-building skills, learn the best fires for cooking and how to tie knots. For information call 608-339-6881.
July 4 — Animal Feeding Day from 11 a.m. to noon at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Watch the animals that live in the park’s Nature Center have lunch. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 4 — Bees and Beekeeping from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Check out the Nature Center’s bee hive and visit with the bee keepers. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 4 — Critter Corner: Racoons from 1 to 3 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Drop in at the North Shore Beach by the Chateau. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 5 — Outdoor Cooking program from 10 to 11 a.m. at Roche-A-Cri State Park in Friendship. Meet at the park office picnic area. For information call 608-339-6881.
July 5 — Exploration Station: Birds from 10 a.m. to noon at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is happening outside the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 5 — Critter Corner: Owls from 1 to 3 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is happening at the North Shore Beach by the Chateau. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 7 — Youth Archery Clinic from 9 a.m. to noon at the MacKenzie Center in Poynette. Program is for ages 8-15. Registration is required. Bows will be provided. For information or to register call 608-635-8105.
