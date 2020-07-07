OUTDOORS CALENDAR

July 15 — Turtle season opens statewide through Nov. 30 for those species that are not listed as endangered or threatened.
Aug. 1 — Deadline to apply for wolf, bobcat, fisher and otter permits. … Deadline to apply for Upriver Winnebago system sturgeon spearing season.
Sept. 1-9 — Statewide early teal season.
Sept. 1-15 — Early Canada goose season.
Sept. 1-Nov. 29 — Statewide mourning dove season.
Sept. 9-Oct. 13 — Bear season. Regulations vary depending on zone and method of hunting. Check regulations.
Sept. 12-Jan. 3 — Archery and crossbow deer season. … Zones 1-5 fall turkey season. … Zone A ruffed grouse season.
Sept. 12-Nov. 19 — Statewide crow season.
Sept. 12-Nov. 20 — Zones 6-7 fall turkey season.
Sept. 12-Jan. 31 — Statewide squirrel season.
Sept 12-Feb. 28 — Northern zone cottontail rabbit season.
Sept. 16-Dec. 16 — Northern zone Canada goose season.
Sept. 16-Oct. 11 — Southern zone Canada goose season.
Oct. 17-Dec. 8 — Zone B ruffed grouse season.
Oct. 17-Dec. 9 — Statewide bobwhite quail season.
Oct. 17-Jan. 3 — Statewide pheasant season. … Statewide Hungarian partridge season. Season is closed in Clark, Marathon and Taylor counties.
Oct. 17-Feb. 28 — Southern zone cottontail rabbit season.
Sept. 19-20 — Statewide youth waterfowl hunt.
Sept. 19-Nov. 2 — Statewide woodcock season.
Sept. 26-Nov. 24 — North zone duck season opens.
Oct. 3-11 — Mississippi River subzone Canada goose season. … South zone and Mississippi River zone duck season.
Oct. 10-11 — Statewide youth deer hunt.
Oct. 17-Dec. 6 — Southern zone Canada goose season reopens. … South zone and Mississippi River zone duck season reopens.
Oct. 17-Jan. 5 — Mississippi River subzone Canada goose season reopens.
Nov. 21-29 — Gun deer season.
