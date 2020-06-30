OUTDOORS CALENDAR

July 2 — Nature Quest from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Stop in at the park’s Nature Center to pick up the questing clues. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 2 — Bees and Beekeeping from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Check out the Nature Center’s bee hive and visit with the bee keepers. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 3 — Bluffcraft: A Minecraft Adventure from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Participants will go on quests, explore nature and use nature items to bring your favorite video game to life. Start at the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 3 — Guided kayak tour at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Tour goes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and will leave from the north shore. Space is limited. Registration is required. Kayaks are available to rent, $25 for a single or $45 for a double. Program is for ages 10 and older. To register or reserve a kayak, call 608-356-8301 ext. 140.
July 4 — Outdoor Skills Weekend: Fire Knots and Ropes, from 10 to 11 a.m. Roche-A-Cri State Park in Friendship. Stop at the park office picnic area to practice your fire-building skills, learn the best fires for cooking and how to tie knots. For information call 608-339-6881.
July 4 — Animal Feeding Day from 11 a.m. to noon at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Watch the animals that live in the park’s Nature Center have lunch. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 4 — Bees and Beekeeping from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Check out the Nature Center’s bee hive and visit with the bee keepers. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 4 — Critter Corner: Racoons from 1 to 3 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Drop in at the North Shore Beach by the Chateau. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 5 — Outdoor Cooking program from 10 to 11 a.m. at Roche-A-Cri State Park in Friendship. Meet at the park office picnic area. For information call 608-339-6881.
July 5 — Exploration Station: Birds from 10 a.m. to noon at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is happening outside the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 5 — Critter Corner: Owls from 1 to 3 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is happening at the North Shore Beach by the Chateau. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 7 — Youth Archery Clinic from 9 a.m. to noon at the MacKenzie Center in Poynette. Program is for ages 8-15. Registration is required. Bows will be provided. For information or to register call 608-635-8105.
July 7 — Animal Feeding Day from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Stop in at the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 8 — Story Time with Animals from 10 to 11 a.m. at the MacKenzie Center in Poynette. Meet inside the wildlife area near the wolves. For information 608-635-8105.
July 8 — Nature Art program from 10 a.m. to noon at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Activities happening outside the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 8 — Reading Scavenger Hunt from 1 to 4 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Stop at the park’s Nature Center to pick up the clues. Program is self-guided and designed for kids and families. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 9 — Nature Quest from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Stop at the park’s Nature Center to pick up the questing clues. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 9 — Bees and Beekeeping from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Stop in at the park’s Nature Center and see the park’s bee hive and visit with the beekeepers. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 10 — Bluffcraft: A Minecraft Adventure from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Unplug and bring your Minecraft skills to the outdoors. Start at the park’s Nature Center to start you Bluffcraft adventure. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 15 — Turtle season opens statewide through Nov. 30 for those species that are not listed as endangered or threatened.
Aug. 1 — Deadline to apply for wolf, bobcat, fisher and otter permits. … Deadline to apply for Upriver Winnebago system sturgeon spearing season.
