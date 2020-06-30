OUTDOORS CALENDAR

July 7 — Animal Feeding Day from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Stop in at the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.

July 8 — Story Time with Animals from 10 to 11 a.m. at the MacKenzie Center in Poynette. Meet inside the wildlife area near the wolves. For information 608-635-8105.

July 8 — Nature Art program from 10 a.m. to noon at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Activities happening outside the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.

July 8 — Reading Scavenger Hunt from 1 to 4 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Stop at the park’s Nature Center to pick up the clues. Program is self-guided and designed for kids and families. For information call 608-356-8301.

July 9 — Nature Quest from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Stop at the park’s Nature Center to pick up the questing clues. For information call 608-356-8301.

July 9 — Bees and Beekeeping from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Stop in at the park’s Nature Center and see the park’s bee hive and visit with the beekeepers. For information call 608-356-8301.