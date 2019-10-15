Oct. 17 – Stories at the Marsh: Leaves at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon from 10 to 11 a.m. Program is for ages 6 and younger. For information call 920-387-7860.
Oct. 18 – Devil’s Lake Rocks program from 4 to 6 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Hike up the east bluff and learn about the park’s geology. Hike is best for adults. Meet at the park’s North Shore Visitor Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
Oct. 19 – Pheasant season opens at 9 a.m.; runs through Jan. 6. … Ruffed grouse in the zone B opens through Dec. 8. (zone A closes Dec. 31). … Bobwhite quail season opens at noon through Dec. 11. … Hungarian partridge season opens at 9 a.m. through Jan. 6. … Cottontail rabbit opens in southern zone at noon through Feb. 29. … Raccoon gun and trapping for state residents opens through Feb. 15. … Red and gray fox hunting and trapping opens through Feb. 15. … Period 1 hunting and trapping season for bobcat north of Hwy. 64 through Dec. 25. … Coyote trapping season opens through Feb. 15. … Fisher trapping season opens in various zones, through Dec. 31.
Oct. 19 – Ducks, Geese, Cranes oh My Bus Tour at Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Guided bus tour leaves at 3 p.m. and costs $15. Registration required. For information or to register go to www.horiconmarsh.org.
Oct. 19 – Fall photo hike from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Bring a flashlight or headlamp. Meet at the Steinke Basin Parking Lot. For information call 608-356-8301.
Oct. 19 – Halloween Mystery Torchlight Hike from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mirror Lake State Park in Wisconsin Dells. Go on a one-mile, torch-it trail. Start at the beach. For information call 608-254-2333.
Oct. 26 – Muskrat season statewide opens through March 8. … Mink season in the north, south and Winnebago zones opens through March 5.
Oct. 26 – Friends of the MacKenzie Center Fundraising Banquet at the MacKenzie Center Main Lodge in Poynette. Social hour and raffles at 5 p.m. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 each and must be purchased by Oct. 18. Seating is limited. To purchase tickets or for information go to www.friendsofmackenzie.org or call 608-358-1708.
Oct. 31 – Dells Rifle Club Fall Gun and Sporting Collectibles Show, 4 to 10 p.m. at Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells. For information contact Adam Watson at 608-697-0644.
Oct. 31 – Lake trout season closes on waters of Green Bay and Lake Michigan and their tributaries. … Deadline to purchase Lake Winnebago system sturgeon spearing licenses.
You have free articles remaining.
Nov. 1 – Wild ginseng season closes.
Nov. 2 – Beaver trapping season opens in the northwest zone (A), northeast zone (B) through April 30 and in the southern zone (C) through March 31. … Otter trapping season opens in all zones and runs through April 30 in the North zone and through March 31 in the Central zone and South zone.
Nov. 4 – Woodcock season closes.
Nov. 15 – Trout and salmon fishing closes on downstream section of Lake Superior tributaries that remained open after Sept. 30. (see current trout fishing regulations for stream sections). … Fall crow season closes.
Nov. 22 – Fall turkey hunting season closes in zones 6 & 7.
Nov. 23 – Regular gun deer season open through Dec. 1.
Nov. 26 – Duck season closes in the north zone.
Nov. 29 – Mourning dove season closes.
Nov. 30 – Muskellunge season closes. … Turtle season closes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)