July 18 – Learn to Fish at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is at the park’s north shore boat launch from 9 to 11 a.m. Ages 16 and older will need a fishing license. All equipment and bait is provided. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 18 – Learn Archery program from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Equipment is provided. Best for ages 5 and older. For information call 920-387-7860.
July 18 – Meet the Bee Keepers at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program happens outside the park’s Nature Center from 11 a.m. to noon. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 18 – Nature Investigations: Bubble-ology at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is at the park’s Nature Center from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 19 – Friday Fireside: Night Sky at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Use telescopes and star apps to explore the night sky. Program best for ages 7 and older and will take place at the park’s north shore boat launch from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 19 – Walk on the Wildside at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo from 10 to 11 a.m. Meet at the park’s Nature Center for this family-friendly walk. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 19 – Ready, Set, Explore: Ahh, Arthropods at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is from 1 to 3 p.m. at the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 19 & 20 – Become a Voyageur program at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Paddle a 28-foot Voyageur canoe and learn about the Voyageur way of life. Program is from noon to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and will take place at the north shore boat launch. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 20 – Winter in July programs happening at Buckhorn State Park in Necedah and Roche-A-Cri State Park in Friendship. Programs are from 10 to 11 a.m. at both locations. Learn tips for winter camping. Program is at the park amphitheater at Buckhorn State Park and at the kiosk shelter at Roche-A-Cri State Park.
July 20 – Hike the Echo Rock and Ishnala Trail at Mirror Lake State Park, located just outside Wisconsin Dells. Hike is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and will begin at the Echo Rock trailhead at the top of the boat landing parking lot. For information call 608-254-2333.
July 20 – Exploration Station: Tracks at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is happening outside the park’s Nature Center from 10 a.m. to noon. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 20 – Animal Feeding Day at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Stop in at the park’s Nature Center from 11 a.m. to noon to see the animals have lunch. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 20 – Meet the Bee Keepers at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program happens outside the park’s Nature Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 20 – Critter Corner: Bats at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is at the north shore beach by the Chateau from 1 to 3 p.m. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 20 – Dragonflies and Damselflies at Mirror Lake State Park, located just outside Wisconsin Dells. Program is happening at the park’s beach area from 1 to 3 p.m. For information call 608-254-2333.
July 20 – Guided kayak tour at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Tour will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and will leave from the Chateau on the north shore. Space is limited, so registration is required. Kayak rental available for $25 for a single or $45 for a double. To register, reserve a kayak or for information call 608-356-8301 ext. 140.
July 20 – Stuck on the Rocks: Rope Rescue Program at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Find out what happens when there is an emergency on the bluffs of Devil’s Lake. Program is happening outside the Chateau on the north shore from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 21 – Exploration Station: Rocks at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program is from 10 a.m. to noon outside the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 21 – Critter Corner: Turtles at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Drop in from 1 to 3 p.m. for this program at the north shore beach by the Chateau. For information call 608-356-8301.
July 23 – Back to the Basics: Sensory Safari at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Program is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and is best for ages 7-11. For information call 920-387-7860.
July 24 – Morning Nature Walk at Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Hike is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. For information go to www.horiconmarsh.org.
Aug. 1 – Deadline to apply for wolf, bobcat, fisher and otter permits. … Deadline to apply for Upriver Winnebago system sturgeon spearing season.
Aug. 3-4 – North Freedom Rod & Gun Club Bow Shoot. Course includes 28 Mckenzie Targets. Shooting starts at 8 a.m. on both days. Club is located 2 miles south of North Freedom above Seeley Lake. Event includes 25-gun raffle at 4 p.m. on Aug. 4. For information go to http://www.northfreedomgunandbow.com.
Aug. 4 – North Freedom Rod & Gun Club Merchandise Trap Shoot. Shooting begins at 10 a.m. Club is located 2 miles south of North Freedom above Seeley Lake. Event includes 25-gun raffle at 4 p.m. on Aug. 4. For information go to http://www.northfreedomgunandbow.com.
Aug. 18 – Roxbury Valley Trap Club 41st Annual Bruno Raffle, Merchandise Shoot and Chicken BBQ. Shooting begins at 9 a.m. Chicken BBQ begins at 11:30 a.m. The club is located midway between Highway 12 and Roxbury on Highway Y. For information call 608-643-4733.
Aug. 19-22 – Where available, bonus unit-specific antlerless deer tags for regular deer management units with a quota go on sale at 10 a.m. Tags can be purchased at the rate of one permit, per person, per day until the unit is sold out or the hunting season ends.
Aug. 20 – Deadline for successful applicants to transfer Class A Bear License to a youth hunter.
Aug. 31 – Bear dog training by pursuing bear closes. It is illegal to train dogs from April 15 through July 31 on DNR lands, unless dogs are on a leash no longer than 8 feet, except for Class 1 field trail grounds or for bear dog training on DNR lands other than state parks after July 1.
