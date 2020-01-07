OUTDOORS CALENDAR

You are the owner of this article.
Jan. 8 & 9 – Free archery shooting and registration for Reedsburg Outdoor Club’s indoor archery leagues from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Reedsburg Outdoor Club. Archer leagues will start Jan. 15 and 16 and will run through March 26. Ages 4-11 will shoot from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Ages 12 and older will shoot from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., also on Wednesdays and Thursdays. For information call Mike Schonfeld at 608-616-4783, or come to the Reedsburg Outdoor Club on Jan. 8 or 9 at S2064 Luedtke Rd.

Jan. 9 – Stories at the Marsh: Look Again, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Program is for ages 6 and younger. For information call 920-387-7860.

Jan. 11 – Stories at the Marsh: Look Again, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Program is for ages 6 and younger. For information call 920-387-7860.

Jan. 13 – Baraboo River Chapter of Kids and Mentors Outdoors (KAMO) meeting at Rivers Edge Pub & Grub on Highway A in Wisconsin Dells. All members and anyone interested should attend. For information contact Greg Wagner at 608-477-0641.

Jan. 15 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting local will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.

Jan. 18 – Lake Mason Lions Club Annual Fisheree, from daybreak to 3 p.m. at the Wagon Wheel boat landing on Highway 23 in Briggsville. Tickets are $5 and available at Briggsville businesses and on the shoreline the day of the event. All raffle drawings will be at 3 p.m. at the boat landing. For information contact Randy Sus at 608-253-6567 or at randysus@gmail.com.

Jan. 18 – Ice Fishing Clinic, from noon to 4 p.m. at the MacKenzie Center in Poynette. Registration required. Event is free and open to all ages. Equipment will be provided. Meet at the MacKenzie Center’s Badger Den before heading to a local lake around 1 p.m. It’s a free fishing weekend, so no fishing license required. Event will be canceled if ice conditions are not safe. To register call 608-635-8105.

Jan. 18 – Candlelight Hike at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon from 5 to 9 p.m. Parking at the center is limited, so consider using one of the free shuttles. A shuttle in Mayville will be located at Theiler Park at N8282 Highway TW. A shuttle will also be located at the Bethesda parking lot at 620 Washington Street in Horicon. For information go to www.horiconmarsh.org.

Jan. 18 – Seasonal scavenger hunt from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Bring a camera and pick up your clues and GPS unit from the Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.

Jan. 18-19 – Free fishing weekend.

Jan. 19 – Mirror Lake Fisheree, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mirror Lake State Park boat landing. Tickets are $5 each, three for $10 or seven for $20 and are available the day of the event. Raffle drawing is at 3 p.m. For information contact Charles Hudzinski at 608-393-5300 or deltonsc@gmail.com.

Jan. 22 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting local will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.

Jan. 25 – Back to Basics: Tracking, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center. Snowshoes available if conditions permit. Program for ages 7-11. For information call 920-387-7860.

Jan. 25 – Winter Photo Hike from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Hike will start at the Steinke basin and go up the east bluff. Bring a headlamp or flashlight since the hike back down will be twilight. Bring your camera and snowshoes if conditions permit. A limited number of snowshoes will be available. For information call 608-356-8301.

Jan. 29 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting local will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.

Jan. 31 – Squirrel season closes. … Bobcat hunting and trapping season Period 2 closes.

To submit an item for the Outdoor Calendar, email Outdoors Editor Travis Houslet at thouslet@wiscnews.com.

