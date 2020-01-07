OUTDOORS CALENDAR

Jan. 18 – Lake Mason Lions Club Annual Fisheree, from daybreak to 3 p.m. at the Wagon Wheel boat landing on Highway 23 in Briggsville. Tickets are $5 and available at Briggsville businesses and on the shoreline the day of the event. All raffle drawings will be at 3 p.m. at the boat landing. For information contact Randy Sus at 608-253-6567 or at randysus@gmail.com.

Jan. 18 – Ice Fishing Clinic, from noon to 4 p.m. at the MacKenzie Center in Poynette. Registration required. Event is free and open to all ages. Equipment will be provided. Meet at the MacKenzie Center’s Badger Den before heading to a local lake around 1 p.m. It’s a free fishing weekend, so no fishing license required. Event will be canceled if ice conditions are not safe. To register call 608-635-8105.

Jan. 18 – Candlelight Hike at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon from 5 to 9 p.m. Parking at the center is limited, so consider using one of the free shuttles. A shuttle in Mayville will be located at Theiler Park at N8282 Highway TW. A shuttle will also be located at the Bethesda parking lot at 620 Washington Street in Horicon. For information go to www.horiconmarsh.org.