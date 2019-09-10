Sept. 13 – Guided kayak and canoe paddle at the Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area. Tour is from 8 a.m. to noon and costs $15. Registration is required. Contact Liz Herzman for information at 920-387-7893 or register at horiconmarsh.org.
Sept. 14 – Archery and crossbow deer season opens through Jan. 5. … Early September Canada goose hunting season closes. … Fall turkey hunting season opens through Jan. 5 in Zones 1-5 through Nov. 22 in Zones 6-7. … Ruffed grouse season opens in the Zone A through Dec. 31. (Zone B opens Oct. 19—Dec. 8.). … Cottontail rabbit season opens in the northern zone, runs through Feb. 29. … Gray and fox squirrel season opens, runs through Jan. 31. … Fall crow season opens, runs through Nov. 15.
Sept. 14 – Echo Rock Hike from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Mirror Lake State Park in Wisconsin Dells. Meet at the top of the boat landing parking lot. For information call 608-254-2333.
Sept. 14 – Monarch tagging from 10 a.m. to noon at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Program begins in the auditorium. For information call 920-387-7860.
Sept. 14 – Meet the Bee Keepers from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program happens outside the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
Sept. 14 – Monarch tagging from 1 to 3 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Nets and tags will be provided. Meet at the Steinke Basin Parking Lot. For information call 608-356-8301.
Sept. 14 – Full Moon Hike from 8 to 9 p.m. at Mirror Lake State Park in Wisconsin Dells. Meet at the park office. Bring a flashlight. In the event of cloudy conditions, the hike will be cancelled. For information call 608-254-2333.
Sept. 14-15 – Special two-day waterfowl duck hunt. Open to youth 10 to 15 years of age who are hunter safety certified or participating in a mentored hunt; all other state license requirements are waived except for HIP registration and Canada goose permit requirements; youths must be accompanied by adult. The bag limit and tag requirements apply for the respective zone. These days overlap with open goose season in most zones so adults will also be able to shoot geese but not duck during the youth hunt.
Sept. 16 – Canada goose season opens in the North Exterior Zone and runs through Dec. 16. … Canada goose season opens in the South Exterior Zone and runs through Oct. 6. Season reopens in the South Zone Oct. 12 and runs through Dec. 1. Reopens Dec. 16 and runs through Jan. 4, 2019.
Sept. 19 – Stories at the Marsh: Sandhill Cranes from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center. Program for ages 6 and younger. For information call 920-387-7860.
You have free articles remaining.
Sept. 21 – Kayak tour of Mirror Lake State Park in Wisconsin Dells. Tour will go from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and is limited to 10 kayaks. Register at the park office. Meet at the boat landing. For information call 608-254-2333.
Sept. 21 – Meet the Bee Keepers from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Program happens outside the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
Sept. 21 – Woodcock season opens through Nov. 4.
Sept. 22 – Dells Rifle Club annual trap shoot, starting at 9 a.m. Club is located at 760 Gulch Ave. in Wisconsin Dells. For information call 608-254-2489.
Sept. 28 – Duck season opens in the South Exterior Zone and runs through Oct. 6. Season reopens Oct. 12 and runs through Dec. 1. … Duck season opens in the Northern Zone through Nov. 26. … Duck season opens in the Mississippi River Zone and runs through Oct. 4. Season reopens Oct. 12 and runs through Dec. 3. … Canada goose season opens in the Mississippi River Subzone and runs through Oct. 4. Season reopens Oct. 12 and runs through Jan. 4.
Sept. 29 – Trout season closes the last Sunday in September on rivers flowing into Lake Superior from their mouths to the first impassable permanent barrier (unless listed otherwise in trout regulations).
Sept. 30 – Lake trout season on Lake Superior closes. … Hook-and-line sturgeon season closes on inland waters.
Oct. 6 – Sporting clays shoot from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rio Conservation Club. For information call 608-212-9657.
Oct. 10 – Joint trapping auction for the Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area and Horicon National Wildlife Refuge will be held at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center in Horicon. Door open at 5 p.m. to allow trappers to review information and ask question. Auction will begin at 6 p.m. There will be 10 wetland units offered for the Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area, and 11 unites available for the Horicon National Wildlife Refuge. For information contact Chris Cole at 920-210-1641 or Sadie O’Dell at 920-387-6505.
Oct. 26 – Friends of the MacKenzie Center Fundraising Banquet at the MacKenzie Center Main Lodge in Poynette. Social hour and raffles at 5 p.m. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 each and must be purchased by Oct. 18. Seating is limited. To purchase tickets or for information go to www.friendsofmackenzie.org or call 608-358-1708.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)