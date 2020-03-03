OUTDOORS CALENDAR

March 28 – Trout season opens on designated sections of some Lake Superior tributaries on the last Saturday in March. See the current Wisconsin Trout Fishing Regulations and Guide for more information.

March 28-29 – Waterfowl Stopover at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Stop in at any time to learn more about the peak of the spring waterfowl migration. For information call 920-387-7860.

April 1 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting location will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.

April 4 – Friends of MacKenzie Maplefest, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MacKenzie Center in Poynette. Live music, food, horse wagon rides, displays and more. Come learn about maple sugaring practices. Event includes a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon at the main lodge. For information go to friendsofmackenzie.org.

April 4 – Learn About Bee Keeping from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Beekeeper Joy Carroll will introduce you to the art of keeping bees. Program is for adults. Meet at the park’s Nature Center. For information call 608-356-8301.

April 4-5 – Turkey Tracks Weekend at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Drop in at any time to learn more about spring turkey hunting. For information call 920-387-7860.

To submit an item for the Outdoor Calendar, email Outdoors Editor Travis Houslet at thouslet@wiscnews.com.

