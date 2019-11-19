Nov. 21 – Stories at the Marsh: Turkeys, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Program for ages 6 and younger. For information call 920-387-7860.
Nov. 22 – Fall turkey hunting season closes in zones 6 & 7.
Nov. 23 – Regular gun deer season open through Dec. 1.
Nov. 23 – Shinrin-yoku: Forest Bathing Walk, from 10 a.m. to noon at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. This hike is for adults. Meet at the East Bluff Trailhead on the north shore. For information call 608-356-8301.
Nov. 26 – Duck season closes in the north zone.
Nov. 29 – Mourning dove season closes.
Nov. 30 – Muskellunge season closes. … Turtle season closes.
Dec. 1 – Regular gun deer season closes. … Southern zone duck and goose seasons close. … Canada goose seasons close in the South Exterior Zone. Reopens Dec. 16-Jan. 4.
Dec. 2 – Muzzleloader deer season opens, through Dec. 11. … Lake trout season on Lake Superior opens, through Sept. 30.
Dec. 3 – Mississippi River zone duck season closes.
Dec. 4 – Weekly Nature Walk from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Meeting location varies each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
Dec. 7 – Holiday Greenery Workshop, from 9 a.m. to noon at the MacKenzie Center in Poynette. Registration required. Event costs $10. All supplies provided. To register or for information call 608-635-8105.
Dec. 7 – Hikin’ With Your Hound from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Bring your dog and hike the East Bluff Woods Trail. If you don’t have a dog, you are still welcome to join the hike, which will be about 2 to 2 ½ miles. For information call 608-356-8301.
Dec. 7 – Full Moon Hike from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Please leave your dogs at home for this hike, which will be 1 ½ to 2 miles in length. Meet at the North Shore Visitor Center. For information call 608-356-8301.
Dec. 8 – Ruffed grouse season closes in the zone B.
Dec. 10 – Spring turkey permit application deadline. … Application deadline for bear hunting kill permit.
Dec. 11 – Muzzleloader deer season closes. … Bobwhite quail season closes.
Dec. 11 – Weekly Nature Walk from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Meeting location varies each week. For information call 920-387-7860.
Dec. 12 – Stories at the Marsh: Evergreen Magic, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Program for ages 6 and younger. For information call 920-387-7860.
Dec. 12 – Full Cold Moon Hike from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. For information call 920-387-7860.
Dec. 12-15 – Antlerless-only firearm hunt.
Dec. 14 – Owl Prowl from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Presentation featuring live owls in auditorium, followed by a walk to Indermuehle Island to call for owls. For information call 920-387-7860.
Dec. 16 – Canada goose seasons reopens in the Southern Exterior Zone through Jan. 4.
Dec. 24 to Jan. 1 – Antlerless only Holiday Hunt Only in valid farmland units. Please see deer regulations booklet for valid units. To submit an item for the Outdoor Calendar, email Outdoors Editor Travis Houslet at thouslet@wiscnews.com.
