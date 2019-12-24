OUTDOORS CALENDAR

Jan. 15 – Weekly nature walk at the Horicon Marsh Education Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meeting local will vary each week. For information call 920-387-7860.

Jan. 18 – Lake Mason Lions Club Annual Fisheree, from daybreak to 3 p.m. at the Wagon Wheel boat landing on Highway 23 in Briggsville. Tickets are $5 and available at Briggsville businesses and on the shoreline the day of the event. All raffle drawings will be at 3 p.m. at the boat landing. For information contact Randy Sus at 608-253-6567 or at randysus@gmail.com.

Jan. 18 – Ice Fishing Clinic, from noon to 4 p.m. at the MacKenzie Center in Poynette. Registration required. Event is free and open to all ages. Equipment will be provided. Meet at the MacKenzie Center’s Badger Den before heading to a local lake around 1 p.m. It’s a free fishing weekend, so no fishing license required. Event will be canceled if ice conditions are not safe. To register call 608-635-8105.