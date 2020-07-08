OUTDOORS: Catfish tournament scheduled for Lake Redstone in La Valle
OUTDOORS: Catfish tournament scheduled for Lake Redstone in La Valle

Lake Redstone 4

Due to changes in criteria on how the DNR measures phospherous, Lake Redstone (pictured) is categorized as a 5A on the 2018 Department of Natural Resources Impaired Waterways List for the amount of the chemical in 604 acre lake. Mirror Lake will also be added to the imparied waterways list for phospherous levels.

 ERICA DYNES/Times-Press

The Whiskers for Walleye Catfish Tournament will be held Aug. 1 in La Valle.

The DNR-approved tournament will be held from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Lake Redstone, with channel catfish and bullhead as the eligible fish. 

Entrants can weigh in up to three channel catfish and three bullheads, all of which must be alive. Everyone will be scored by total combined weight of their fish.

The single-person tournament allows competitors to have a free youth teammate under the age of 16. Fishing is allowed from boats or the shore.

The individual entry fee of $10 is due the morning of the tournament. Half of all entry fees and sponsorships will go toward the top three teams, while the remaining 50% will go toward the Lake Redstone Fishing Club's Walleye Fund, which supports the stocking of large fingerling walleye into Lake Redstone.

A $100 prize will be awarded for the heaviest single catfish caught. Prize amounts may increase with donations.

Prior to fishing, tournament entrants must check in with officials at the North End Boat Lunch by 8 a.m. Aug. 1. The rain date will be Aug. 2.

For more information, contact 815-904-5074 or visit the Lake Redstone Fishing Club Facebook page.

