Soon after winter shows on the calendar, I start watching a decade-old perennial eagle nest in Iowa County.

The resident pair will begin refurbishing the rails, putting down new egg–receiving material to greet the feet of eaglet's first wobble, but allow the old nest to continue to be a frame and foundation.

This year, soon after the refurbishing was completed, the eagle pair, likely the same two who fledged a single eaglet in July 2022, began and finished an auxiliary nest less than 1,000 yards up the valley. Eagles do this, whether it’s needed or not, it seems.

What determines which nest is used is still up in the air; the birds may go back and forth for a year or so.

There is no sure way to say the same two birds are occupying the site. Sometimes one or both may have unusual feather marks; often a patch of dark feathers on an otherwise white head. These marks sometimes come and go with molts.

Several years ago one of the pair, almost certainly, died of lead poisoning and shot pellets. The male was picked up and then died before nesting began. More than a month late, the original nest received two adult birds; we can presume a new male took the place of the one who died.

Throughout the mating season the female, almost always the larger of a pair, was her usual tolerant bird regarding road traffic while perching near a county highway. The new male was notably intolerant and flew if a vehicle stopped near where the pair perched. He got progressively better at accepting starers throughout the summer. After fledging occurred, the pair, or at least an adult eagle could be seen throughout the summer and fall close to the nest site.

Winter brings more visitors, maybe including eaglets from previous fledges, but numerous adults, too. Regularly a golden eagle or two show up and feed on animal carrion, often deer carcasses or deer remains from numerous hunting seasons.

Several immature bald eagles have died in the area, sometimes close to the road and always immature birds. Examination of these birds has never revealed the causes.

Fledging is not always easy, either. Wind has blown an eaglet or two out of the nest before it was time, leading the adults to feed the young bird in a nearby tree, sometimes on the ground. Those windfalls have always survived.

Immediately after fledging, eaglets have commonly been seen “playing” in the road. Some young birds have been handled by accomplished, licensed raptor handlers but the birds were never administered for problems.

Adults have been seen mating and team-transporting long vines and limbs to the nest. Nearby corn stalks have commonly been used to provide nest material.

An adult eagle was observed capturing a live hen turkey, dropping it and going back to pick it up again. Several large snakes, not common to the immediate area, have been noticed on the highway. These may have been potential food items that slipped from the adult’s talons during transport.

A popular trout stream passes through the valley, within a few yards of both nests. Squirrels being taken by adults have been observed by treed archers. Rabbits, carrion, dead farm animals, and nearby ducks on a pond have provided food, as have brown and brook trout.

The likelihood both nests will be occupied by different eagle pairs is highly unlikely due to close proximity to one another.

Neither the parents, nor any eaglets have been banded. The nest and debris below has not been studied. The trees have not been climbed to examine the nest bowl. And no cameras have been mounted to observe the nest activities. Both nests are on public property.

During the years, anglers, hunters, road maintenance crews and observers have added to the of thousands of viewers.

A road rebuilding project is in progress but is not expected to annoy the pair during this 2023 nesting and fledging seasons.