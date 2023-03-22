Even though some do not look much like flowers, the early blooms pass the test based on function.

They are flowers and are involved in the plant’s sexual reproduction by producing eggs and sperm just as the orchids and trilliums do. Parts of these blooms then become fruit, with one or more seeds embedded within.

These blooms are fed upon by some birds and mammals; other animals find tiny, overwintering insects tucked inside using the plant for protection.

Spring blooms often burst out of their bud before anything else happens in the tree or shrub.

Some groups of these flowers are tightly arranged into catkins, spike-like structures with hundreds of unisexual flowers, either having only pistils or only stamens, which in turn produce fruits or pollen, respectively.

Pollination, think allergies, can be a big part of these flowers because of the copious amounts of pollen they release. Vectors of pollination are often not active when willows, elms, maples, hazelnuts, oaks and birches bloom, so these trees and shrubs rely on wind to carry pollen from one type of flower to another. Insects, birds, bats, butterflies and some mammals are the vectors of big, showy, smelly and good-looking blooms later in spring.

Some early spring blooms are big enough to be decorators. Others are eaten by squirrels and birds. That’s what is called budding by ruffed grouse on aspen trees. This bird eats the entire bud and the many flowers inside. Nutritious they are, particularly when little else is displaying and smelling to be noticed.

One of Wisconsin’s earliest blooms, skunk cabbage, goes against the grain and heats the environment, shows some color and gives off an odor all helping to be noticed by flies that love the heat from the cold, and the smell and appearance of rotting meat.

Those characters have little to do with turkeys finding this marsh flower as food, however. Little else is fresh, green, purple, and easily noticed by the heat clearing snow from around the flowers and forming leaves.

When maple flower buds open too much, the tree’s sap stops flowing. Continue to collect it and the syrup will taste different.

Wind pollination is expensive sex; pollen loads are tossed about expecting some to land where it does the most good, that is to say on another flower, but best if it’s a flower of the same species on a different willow or oak.

Without these early flowers in oak’s catkins, there would be not acorns, then no squirrels, turkeys and deer as the food chain pulls animals through nature.

If the flower produces pollen, eventually forming a fruit with seeds, has some food value for members on up the food chain, and causes us pause, it’s probably a flower.

If nothing else is apparent, the bloom should at least signal spring.