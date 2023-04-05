Step out the basement door and listen for toms’ gobbling, jakes challenging, hens calling, and if close enough, gobblers drumming and imagine an image of wings dragging on rural driveways surfaced with crushed limestone.

Roll down a truck window to hear a ruffed grouse drumming, and imagine a pile of droppings nearby and the bird on top of a decaying log.

There must be white pines nearby, the wind is saying. Rustling oak leaves are falling, and then “walking” across crusted soil powered by breezes.

Pileated woodpeckers are taking undulating flights to a nest cavity; crows commenting back; coyotes congregating, and a deer sounding as though it’s tip-toeing up from a steep coulee.

“Turkey hunters have been coming and going,” said Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe. “The DNR still has over-the-counter bonus turkey authorizations left for periods D, E and F. A guy came in with a photograph of a really large bobcat in Green County. Sounds like competition for turkey hunters?”

Some of what’s ahead and already being enjoyed are obvious from these and other sounds. Tracks and actual sightings are unnecessary to raise the anxiety of birders, turkey hunters, deer observers, tree lovers, and others wanting to “taste” spring without using eyes, mouths, fingers, and noses.

“I even had an oriole at the feeder this morning,” said Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center from Portage in Columbia County. “The birds are back, we’re hearing rain, and smelling it; an antlered buck, a doe and another buck with new antlers were all here at the same time. Ninety-five percent of the turkey hunters who left with another permit were happy.”

“We used to put a turkey to bed, listen for it to fly up and gobble a time or two and then we’d try to be in the right place at the right time in the morning,” said Wally Banfi, at Wilderness Fish and Game in Sauk City. “But it’s guiding that fills my non-working moments now. Walleyes and perch fishing are beginning. Some are successfully casting from shore using hair jigs.”

“Even from work at my store, Tall Tails,” Brent Drake said, adding he can hear geese going north and cranes once in a while. Boscobel, near the Wisconsin River, is well positioned for those to hear spring sounds.

Farther north, Dan Storm, DNR deer researcher, said the deep snow would not have been so bad if it had been all fluff but there were spells of moisture to put a crust on and within the drifts’ depths.

“Elk have longer legs, and it’s a bit easier for them to get to the browse,” he said. “We’ll see if the ruffed grouse were advantaged or not by the deep snow.”

Hunter education courses are being offered around the state, to would-be hunters and others who simply want to learn more about firearm safety. On-line and hands-on course offerings are available by checking the DNR web sites.

A statewide youth turkey hunting experience is open from April 15-16 for those 16 years old and younger. Check out the requirements by reading more online. Hunting during the youth hunt does not cancel a youngster from hunting during the regular six-period season, if they still have an authorization.

Spring yard and garden blooms are showing, in spite of snow coming and melting.

Catkins are bursting with anthers and pistils. Spring’s here.