Jeff Fredrick, a long time turkey hunter, calling champion and artist at hunting, designing and manufacturing turkey crafts, says the ways we hunt turkeys in Wisconsin has changed during the last 30 years.

This experiment continues but hunters may benefit from a partial redo and possibly questioning and/or discarding a few overused strategies.

“We didn’t use to have blinds, very few decoys and not very good ones at that. We looked for a tree to sit up against and that was about it,” he said.

Are old, faded camouflage pants as good, maybe better than new, shiny shirts?

Has the new, better camouflage blinded us to the need to remain motionless for periods of time? Remember, old-time hunters often wore what they had but were firmly buckled into the idea of minimal movement.

Maybe, for a lot of conditioned hunters, it’s time to go back to some basics and make sure we do the little things, the important things correctly, and keep in mind that turkeys will be turkeys.

Not all gobblers are able to be successfully hunted all the time, regardless of what we do and how to try to do it. If a gobbler has attracted the attention of a hen, give her credit and hunt him another day.

Re-examine the reasons for being in the spring woods. Walking back to a truck with a smile, fully rewarded with the hunting experience, and with a morel in a shirt pocket is enough of a reward for some.

As an experienced turkey hunter who as watched and learned from turkeys, Fredrick dislikes some hunting methods, at least what they suggest.

“I hate the phrase ‘run and gun,’” he said. He prefers to call it “free-style hunting.”

Fredrick believes this method devalues patience and often results in bumping a bird that may be a bit slow in coming to a hunter’s call.

In nature, the hen often comes to the gobbler and we’re expecting the reverse to happen when calling the gobbler to a hen (hunter).

So why are we surprised when our calling and decoys don’t work?

Fredrick makes his own decoys using parts of real turkey feathers, which in sunlight, have iridescence. That feather character must have a purpose. Rainy days and wet feathers may reduce that factor.

Be careful how camouflage is washed. Odor block probably isn’t as important as it is with deer.

“Hunters should listen to real turkeys and then to their own or another hunter calling. Many hunters become too repetitive in their calling sequences. Try variations,” Fredrick suggests.

Fredrick throws the phrase “call-shy” out, too. He also says he can’t answer whether it’s possible to call too much or too little. He goes back to questioning quality of calling more than quantity.

Consider the importance of sitting still and giving a location more staying time, say 30 minutes but an actual, timed 30 minutes and not a guess when the 30 minutes are up.

Enjoy the challenge. If a technique does not work, move on to another bird. Don’t overhunt small areas.

One of the best techniques may just simply sitting still.