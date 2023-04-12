Check to see if the pasque flowers bloomed for Easter or if the elm flowers are shedding pollen on windshields. Now listen for a lone ruffed grouse drumming. Check the lake water temperature for walleyes. Charge batteries in an ATV, lawn mower, boat equipment and leaf blower.

Do yard cleanup, trim the shrubbery, and check to see if the rhubarb is coming up rosy red. It’s not too soon to check to see if that dead elm is still standing and might produce morels by month’s end. Do a prescribed burn on a prairie by helping a neighbor who needs another person with a leaf blower.

Tie some flies. Pick up some night crawlers. Purchase a new minnow bucket and pattern a new .410 shotgun.

Spring is a season when options never run dry. New opportunities arrive daily.

“Turkeys are definitely gobbling,” said Wally Banfi, at Wilderness Fish and Game in Sauk City. “An antler hunter found seven while walking 11 miles to do it, checking fence crossings and bedding areas. Youth hunt first, April 15-16.”

A woman looked out her country cabin window last week and saw an antler on the hillside, and then walked out onto a burned prairie on the south side and picked up another shed. Have of a pure white five-point half.

“The water temperature is near perfect for walleyes and perch,” Banfi said. “Take your pick of baits, swim baits, soft plastics, and mooneye jigs. A trick to lengthen the life of some jigs is gluing the plastic on better so it doesn’t get torn away after five bites.”

This fishing guide’s first and last advice is always charge all batteries, attach the kill switch before leaving shore and wear the life jacket.

“The coyotes are howling on moon-flooded nights,” said Wayne Smith, a Blanchardville-area outdoorsman. “The pups are close to being born.”

Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage, advises us to “check farm tractors, lawn mowers, and weed-eater batteries.”

“Birds continue to be return and are more numerous. Plan plantings, but not too soon. Notice the excitement of youth hunters and anglers, too,” he added.

“The trees are budding; grass is growing green already; bluegills and walleyes are starting, as well as catfish,” Don Martin at Martin’s in Monroe reported.

Who’s asking what on the DNR Call Center Line? The line to Oshkosh fielded calls on license renewals, fishing seasons, additional authorizations, vehicle renewals, boat registrations and park stickers.

Wayne Whitemarsh, in Sauk City and retired from tackle sales, has seen lots of turkeys in fields. He has been fishing the Mississippi near the dams where 60 boats were bobbing.

“I’m looking for mayapples to pop up, cranes to show off their dances, and always learning something new every time I go out,” he said.

Marvel that prescribed burns help prairie plant growth; inquire how instead of hindering new shoots, and enjoy a gathering of volunteers to help with a community burn. One gentleman remarked “we should have a party, invite friends, do a burn, and have an outdoors picnic.”

Don’t spend time wondering what to do. It’s spring and there are snakes to see, insects to listen to, bird nests to wonder about, and hummingbirds to consider now that the yellowbellied sapsuckers are back drilling holes in birches for the hummers to steal sweet sap until the flowers bloom.